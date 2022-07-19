“Three is better than two”: Stephen Curry’s bold claim on 2017 Warriors vs. 2001 Lakers

Reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry makes a sensational revelation when asked regarding the matchup between the 2017 Warriors and 2001 Lakers.

The discussion for the best NBA team never gets old, with teams like the Bulls, Lakers, and Warriors being top contenders for the title. Some other notable mentions include the Spurs and Celtics. Nonetheless, the last decade belongs to Stephen Curry and the Dubs, winning 4-titles in 8-years.

While there have been enough debates around the 96 Bulls vs. 2017 Warriors, the latest discussion has Michael Jordan and co replaced by the 2001 Lakers team, boasting the iconic duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The HOF pair 3-peated and had 4-Finals appearances during their dynastic years.

Being the last team to 3-peat in two decades, the 2001 Lakers roster makes a strong contender for one of the best teams. Speaking of all-time teams in the NBA, the matchup between the 2017 Warriors and 2001 Lakers makes for an interesting topic of discussion.

In a recent interview with Complex, four-time champion Stephen Curry had an interesting take when asked about the 2017 Warriors vs. 2001 Lakers.

“Obviously, we feel like we can win”: Stephen Curry’s candid admission on 2017 Warriors vs. 2001 Lakers.

Though such hypothetical questions can put one in a spot, Curry never hesitates to answer them, siding with the Dubs as expected. In the past, when asked about the matchup against MJ’s 96 Bulls team, the Chef stated that his 2017 roster would win within 6-games.

Thus when recently asked about the matchup against the 2001 Shaq-Kobe Lakers, one could expect a similar answer from the eight-time All-Star.

“If you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win. I don’t know who would guard Shaq but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin’ with that. And three is better than two.”

“I don’t know who would guard me and Klay” 👀 Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series. We talked to @StephenCurry30 about “Night Night”, running it back next, the NBA scrambling and more: https://t.co/HJolZmBbbn pic.twitter.com/OmlWrRQoRf — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 18, 2022

It’s close to impossible to compare the two teams, considering the different eras. The 2001 Lakers came from the old-school ways of playing ball, with Shaq dominating the paint and Kobe draining shots from mid-range. On the other hand, the Warriors are the pioneers behind revolutionalizing the game today.

There is no denying guarding the Diesel would be a mammoth task. At the same time, what would be the Lakers’ defense strategy when it came to stopping one of the best backcourts in NBA history, the Splash Brothers. The elite 3-point shooters are a threat as soon as they pass the half-court, and not to forget the services of Kevin Durant, who was the best player on that roster.

