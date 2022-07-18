“Not LeBron James, not Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry has best plus-minus in past 9 seasons”: How Warriors 6ft 2′ star has topped the Lakers star and all other big guys of the league

Warriors star, Stephen Curry is a one-of-a-kind player who has changed the game of basketball forever. His impact on the game has been unreal in the last 10 years or so.

Even if half of the NBA fans on social media disagree, Stephen Curry has taken over LeBron James as the face of the NBA. The only unanimous MVP of the league is now a 4x NBA champion and has finally added a Finals MVP title to his already Hall of Fame career.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not suggesting that he’s better than the Lakers superstar, just that he is currently “the guy” of the league. It took a long time for him, Steve Kerr, and Mark Jackson before him, to build the base for him to finally become that, but after leading his Warriors franchise to be a dynasty, The Chef finally is at the top of everyone else.

In the 2021-22 season, he was far from his career-best, efficiency-wise, but still did enough to take himself far above everyone else in the league to be the player with the best plus-minus in the league.

Stephen Curry has the best plus-minus in the last nine seasons

Although he was 3rd in both the regular season plus-minus and the real plus-minus of the 2021-22 season, the Warriors point guard has been the farthest leader of the plus-minus category if we look at the last nine seasons (regular + Playoffs).

Highest plus-minus over the past 9 seasons (regular season and playoffs): 1. Steph Curry (+6445)

2. Chris Paul (+4950)

3. Kevin Durant (+4926)

4. Draymond Green (+4795)

5. Klay Thompson (+4473) pic.twitter.com/C9yW8EtmK2 — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) July 17, 2022

He is almost 1500 points above the next best in that category, Chris Paul. From haters saying he’s not even a Top-5 point guard in the history of the game as he’s a hybrid one and not a genuine playmaker like CP3, to leaving The Point God miles behind him in a stat that determines one’s impact on a game, Curry might have settled it for good.

He surely is in the top-5 point guard of the game alongside Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas the rest two spots are for John Stockton, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, and Chris Paul to fill.

Steph could have had a claim to be the clear Top-3, but the presence of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and even Kevin Durant on that top five +/- list just indicates how much help the Warriors star has had over the years to be this good.