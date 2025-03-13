Thunder Have “Nothing Left to Prove” in the Regular Season After 118–112 Win Over Celtics in Boston, Says NBA Analyst

Mar 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) in the third quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Thunder had every excuse to lose to the Celtics in Boston since they were without Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso. Instead, they rallied and showcased why they are a legitimate title contender. OKC handled business, leaving the TD Garden with a 118-112 win over the Celtics. NBA analyst Tim Legler believes OKC has proved everything it needed to in the regular season.

Although the Celtics surprisingly hold a worse record at home (23-12) than on the road (24-7), it doesn’t make it easier to play in Boston. Aside from Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics had a fully healthy roster. After all, Williams is the Thunder’s second-leading scorer, which is a huge blow.

Legler joined ESPN’s Get Up to share his thoughts on the Thunder’s impressive win. Going on record to speak incredibly highly of OKC as the postseason approaches.

“I don’t think there’s anything left to prove in the regular season,” Legler said. “It’s obvious and clear that [The Thunder] can win a title this year.”

"Yes, it's a statement win. … That one means a little bit more to OKC." —@LegsESPN on the Thunder beating the Celtics in Boston pic.twitter.com/ybTZ1Mfldb — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 13, 2025

As far as the regular season, the Thunder have shown Legler all he has to see. They have dominated on the biggest stages while at full strength and undermanned. This recent victory against the Celtics is an undeniable statement win for the Thunder.

Legler believes OKC can be the final team standing, hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. However, the postseason is their next proving ground. Legler questions whether this group has the sustainability for two months to win a title. His answer will only be found in April.

Despite their dominance, the Thunder aren’t predicted to win the title

Similarly to this season, the Thunder was the top-seeded team in the West last year. But the manner in which they lost to the Mavericks in the second round has led many to believe the same outcome is on the horizon.

This isn’t only limited to NBA fans but teams across the league share this belief. NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that Western Conference rivals don’t respect the Thunder enough.

“I hear it implicitly from other people I talk to in the league. I hear it implicitly from players out there who are like, ‘Yeah, yeah will be fine on the same side of the bracket as OKC,’” Windhorst said.

Despite what other teams may think, the Thunder recognize they aren’t the same team they once were. They are ready to dispel any doubt from outsiders, but only time will tell if they’re able to reach NBA immortality.