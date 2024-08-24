Stephen A. Smith Deems Sheryl Swoopes ‘Insane’ Over Snubbing Caitlin Clark in Indiana Fever Praise

Sheryl Swoopes made it to the news after facing criticism from Caitlin Clark fans for not mentioning the star player while praising the Indiana Fever for their undefeated record since the season resumed. Among the critics was Stephen A. Smith, who called the WNBA legend “insane” for her omission.

The former three-time WNBA MVP was going gaga over the Fever for their 2-0 record since the Olympics break concluded. While lauding the Fever on the ‘Queens of the Court’ podcast, the Swoopes acknowledged the performance that Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston had against the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm.

“Lexie Hull shot the leather off the ball in their game against Seattle. Kelsey Mitchell is just stroking. She’s just shooting the basketball. Aliyah Boston—almost a triple-double! If Indiana continues to play the way they’re playing like this, they too are going to move up in the standings.”

Enthusiasts couldn’t help but notice the exclusion of Caitlin Clark. Smith voiced the opinions of several Clark fans by condemning Swoopes for being insane.

“So no Caitlin Clark? Respectfully, Sheryl Swoopes, do you have any idea how that makes you look? Do you have any idea how that serves to stain any kind of critique of Caitlin Clark? Because that gives fodder to those who believe she’s being hated on and ostracized to some degree.”

The ESPN analyst seemed to be disgusted at the fact that the Hall of Famer purposely left out the superstar. He bashed Swoopes on his podcast.

“Do you realize, Sheryl Swoopes, that you are insane to me then? You know basketball… There is no way in hell you just accidentally left Caitlin Clark’s name out.”

Despite the former WNBA player’s attempt to justify her actions, Smith could be right in defending Caitlin Clark for the obvious bias against her. As one of the most talked-about players in the league, Clark deserves recognition for her team’s recent success. Averaging 26 points, 9.5 assists, and 5 rebounds, the 22-year-old played a pivotal role in both victories.

Soon after Smith bashed Swoopes for her comment, she took to X to justify her actions and wrote,

“You talk about whomever and whatever you want to on your podcast. Correct? So why can’t I? Also, did you listen to the ENTIRE episode? NOPE! I have a personal relationship with these players and they deserve recognition as well.”

Swoopes suggested that Caitlin Clark already garners plenty of media attention. The six-time WNBA All-Star may have compromised some of her credibility with what seemed like an unjustified justification.