Aaron Gordon Warns Rivals After Key Nuggets Role Player’s Return in Crucial Offseason

May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) gestures after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets have been a consistent force in the NBA over the last five years, managing to compete for the ultimate prize despite the competitiveness of the West. The 2025-26 season promises to be more stacked than ever, but there is optimism in the Mile High City camp, at least according to Aaron Gordon.

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic, Gordon, and Jamal Murray were the key pieces behind the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA Championship run. Michael Porter Jr. was part of that core as well, but he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason. In exchange for the 27-year-old, Denver acquired Cam Johnson. However, it is the return of Bruce Brown that has Gordon more excited.

Brown was one of the most impactful role players for the Nuggets in the 2022-23 season and often relieved pressure from the team’s stars when they were off the floor. It is something Denver has missed dearly since then. But now, Gordon has issued a warning to rivals all across the league.

“Brucey B is back. Uh-oh. Might be problems for y’all, Brucey B is back,” stated Gordon during an interview on his birthday with ESPN.

Safe to say, Gordon is eager to see Brown’s defensive work, versatility, and timely scoring back in the mix. There were moments when Brown’s offense pushed the Nuggets over the finish line. Take Game 4 of the 2023 Finals, for example, when he dropped 21 points against the Miami Heat, with 11 of them coming in crunch time.

Gordon is also excited about Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. being added to the mix. “That’s a squad, especially with Big Val too. Big Val is gonna hold that down. That’s a boy. We got a squad,” he continued.

Johnson provides Denver with steady floor spacing and reliable shooting, making life easier for Jokic and Murray. He will take over the role Porter Jr. once served, but with greater efficiency from beyond the arc. Hardaway Jr., meanwhile, brings instant scoring and a touch of shot creation, giving the Nuggets another option in crunch time. Together, he and Johnson boost Denver’s perimeter firepower and make the offense even harder to guard.

Gordon feeling “better than ever”

Of course, the Nuggets still have Jokic, arguably the best player in the league. His MVP-caliber performances over the last five years have rarely been questioned, and he has hardly taken a step back. With a strong supporting cast around him, he is always a title favorite, and this season, the three-time MVP looks to have a motivated group alongside him.

Gordon, for instance, finally feels like his body and mind are syncing up. “I feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been at basketball, and I feel like we’re gonna see another champion,” he stated during a recent ad.

That is coming from a guy who was ice cold in the playoffs, hitting game-winning shots against the Clippers and the Thunder earlier this year. If he stays healthy and plays even half as well as he did in that stretch, Denver could very well grab another ring.

The only problem is how competitive the West has become. Along with the Thunder, the Nuggets will have to battle a rebuilt Lakers squad, a hungry Timberwolves team, a Rockets side led by Kevin Durant, and the Warriors, who will never go away as long as Steph Curry is running the show. The 2025-26 season should be a thrilling one in the NBA, and the Nuggets sit right at the top of the list of teams to watch.