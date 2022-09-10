Basketball

Tim Hardaway, who commented against the LGBTQ community once, is now finally enshrined in the Hall of Fame

Tim Hardaway Sr. is now in the Hall of Fame, right where he belongs. The father of the Crossover was visibly emotional during his inductance.
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Aaron Finch IPL teams: Full list of IPL teams of Aaron Finch
Next Article
"Loved playing together": Usman Khawaja lauds Aaron Finch for a great career post his ODI retirement
NBA Latest Post
Tim Hardaway Sr. is now in the Hall of Fame, right where he belongs. The father of the Crossover was visibly emotional during his inductance.
Tim Hardaway, who commented against the LGBTQ community once, is now finally enshrined in the Hall of Fame

Tim Hardaway Sr. is now in the Hall of Fame, right where he belongs. The…