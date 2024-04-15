Timberwolves Guard Completely Agrees With Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan Comparisons: “It All Emulates Jordan”

As Anthony Edwards has become one of the best two-way SGs in the league, comparisons with Michael Jordan have only grown rife. Even his teammates feel the eerie similarities between the two. This time it is Timberwolves reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin who agreed with the notion of Anthony Edwards being an MJ Xerox. While on the Fan Duel-powered ‘Run It Back’ podcast, he referred to ANT’s play style and discipline to make his case.

Advertisement

Referring to defensive forward Jaden McDaniels’ comments, who had compared his teammate to the perennial GOAT candidate, co-host Chandler Parsons asked McLaughlin if he agreed with his teammate. The latter replied,

“I definitely agree with that comment. The things he does, his work ethic. When he’s working out, he’s always competing. The biggest thing with him is his availability. He plays through all his minor injuries and major injuries. When you see him in the post, and he hits his little shimmy fadeaway, pivot-pivot, it all emulates Jordan for sure.”

Advertisement

Edwards’ breathtaking mid-range work has especially earned comparisons to mid-range maestro Michael Jordan. The T’wolves guard can employ terrific separation moves and execute fade-away, pull-up, and step-back jumpers. He has a ton of combo moves and like MJ, uses his jab-steps pretty well too.

On the defensive end, he also has the discipline, determination, and activity, similar to Jordan. In fact, his current playing style has drawn comparisons to one specific version of Michael Jordan.

ANT resembles a rookie Michael Jordan

As a 22-year-old, ANT has already lodged four regular seasons. Meanwhile, Jordan made his NBA regular season debut in 1984 at 22. Therefore, in terms of age, he is in the same place as a rookie MJ while having more NBA games under his belt. Earlier this year, Kevin Garnett pitched that Edwards is the 1984 version of the Bulls legend. The Timberwolves guard agreed to the notion and respected KG’s opinion,

“That’s the OG man. Whatever he says, goes. So, anybody who wanna argue with him, you gotta take it up with Michael Jordan…I think he’s right, ‘84 Jordan. He didn’t say ‘96, or ‘97. ‘84, you know, he’s finding himself.”

Advertisement

In a February interview with ESPN’s Mallika Andrews, Edwards admitted liking the comparison to Michael Jordan. He claimed that the comparisons have a basis. However, he added that his achievements are nowhere near MJ’s bloated resume.

“I don’t want to be compared to somebody of such caliber. I mean, I haven’t did anything on his level yet. But I love it. I love that they got faith in me, for sure. I mean, they not wrong.”

After leading his team to third seed and turning his best season, Edwards would only draw more such comparisons. However, he’ll need to make a lot of noise in the postseason for the narrative to flow in the MJ terrain. It will be interesting to see if his Timberwolves make the Western Conference Finals, this season.