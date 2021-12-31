“Stephen Curry has been in the worst shooting form of his career”: NBA Reddit uncovers a shocking stat from the Warriors’ MVP campaign for the 2021-22 NBA season

Stephen Curry recorded the worst field goal percentage of his career this past December, shooting it at a paltry 40.4%.

Shooting streaks are dime a dozen in the NBA. It is essentially impossible to consistently get good looks in the most competitive basketball league on the planet.

Opposing defenses key onto star players with far more focus in modern days than they were able to in the past. Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others, see constant double-teams – sometimes even off the ball.

Steph has been in great form if you look at his raw numbers. He’s been setting records for most 3-pointers made in a calendar year, as well as for most 3-pointers in the regular season all time. However, he’s clearly been some way off his true peak, which he’s displayed in shorts streaks.

Also Read – My target date is up to Mr. Celebrini! Klay Thompson hints at soonest possible return, buoying Warriors fans with another knee injury update.

Stephen Curry achieved many milestones whilst in the middle of a shooting slump in December

Steph hasn’t had many signature performances this year. But the ones that he’s had serve to underline his real value to a Golden State team firing on all cylinders.

Steph started the season pretty hot, allaying fears of a usual ‘slow’ start to the year. Since mid-November, however, his percentages across the board have suffered a dip.

Where Steph shot 46.6% from the field in November, that percentage fell to a paltry 40.4% fo December. His 3-point percentage, which was at a burgeoning 42.3% last month, stood at 37.4% in December.

It is clear that opposing defenses are keying in to stop Steph getting easy looks – often at the cost of leaving his teammates wide open for 3-pointers and dunks. However, Steph himself has been a bit lackadaisical – especially while finishing layups.

Given how he’s a 2-time MVP, one would expect Steph to shoot himself out of this slump. Golden State don’t have too much to worry about, sitting at the top of the table.

Also Read – One player definitely better than me is Kevin Durant; I have nothing but respect for him! Joel Embiid does not fuel the potential feud with Kevin Durant, instead it is all love.