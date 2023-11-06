“Tired of Losing”: Kevin Durant’s 41 Points Against Pistons Came Following Frustrating Losses According to Suns HC Frank Vogel

October 26, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Head coach, Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns reacts to failed opportunities as Kevin Durant 35 walks on the sidelines during their regular season game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday October 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Lakers defeat Suns, 100-95. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20231026_zaa_p124_113 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Kevin Durant led the charge, against Detroit, putting up 41 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, for the Phoenix Suns as they have finally posted a win after their three-game losing streak. Two of those games came against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. The third one was a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers which saw KD put up 31 points.

Suns head coach Frank Vogel during the post game press was even asked about KD’s points. Frank, while trying to assess the same, said,

“Yeah, we saw that in his whole body language and energy and how he attacked the game. He like the rest of us. Tired of losing a couple this week and imposed his will on his opponents tonight. “

Mirroring what Coach Vogel had to say, Kevin Durant himself felt that there was a shift in his and the team’s attitude during the game against the Pistons. During a post-game interview, Kevin was asked about his observations on what made the night different. Answering the same, KD said, “Everyone was making plays tonight. Making that second, third effort….. You see the noise in here, we are excited about the win.”

Injuries hinder the Suns once again

The Phoenix Suns are one of the favorites, if not the favorites to win the West this season. Unfortunately, for the Suns, the injury bug is back. As currently being reported, there is no schedule for the return of Bradley Beal to the lineup. Beal, who is dealing with a back injury, is still reporting spasms.

Not only Beal but also Devin Booker seems to have been sidelined for some time now. Booker, who didn’t play in the last two games, is currently sitting out with a calf injury. Booker has played only two games this season, where he has averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists so far.

Though it’s amply clear that Booker should be back in the lineup soon, the story around Beal isn’t so assuring. Durant even addressed Beal’s return to the team during his interview after the game, telling the media,

“I am excited for him, he can’t wait to start…It’s his eleventh season, and he looking forward to starting that. It’s always hard sitting down at the sideline and watching games, so I feel for him. He is going to help us out, but for his psyche and his mentality, it’s good to have him in game mode. “

Hopefully, sooner than later, we can see all the Phoenix Suns operate at full capacity. As constructed currently, the Suns are as good as any other team. Though it’s currently too early to judge, it wouldn’t be a stretch to call the Suns, when fully healthy, the favorites to win it all.