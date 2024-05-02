NBA Legend Tracy McGrady Passes Verdict on Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant’s Fading Championship Window

The NBA Playoffs’ Conference Semifinals will commence on Friday but a few familiar faces won’t feature. Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and their respective teams were eliminated before the second round this season, making this the first playoffs since 2005 where none of the three made it past the first hurdle.

Advertisement

Curry, James, and Durant have been the league’s faces for a decade and a half, but the trio is in their late 30s and it’s seemingly time for a change. Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is also sensing the shift in the NBA’s hierarchy, and made a bold claim on the League’s Big 3.

“The era for KD (Kevin Durant), Steph (Curry), and (LeBron James) is over for winning championships. It’s a new day man. Look who’s in the playoffs and look who’s leading the charge right now. Ant-man just swept KD, Bron was on the verge of getting swapped by Joker and Jamal Murray and the Nuggets. Steph is already on vacation… These young players have surpassed in terms of winning.”

McGrady also named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic as players who could potentially replace Curry, James, and Durant as the faces of the NBA. While the Hall of Famer may be jumping the gun in writing off the veteran trio as they’re still posting impressive numbers and playing at a high level, the younger players that he named are certainly more likely to win individual accolades and lead their team to deep playoff runs over the coming years.

Father Time is undefeated. Curry, James, and Durant have done exceptionally well to stave it off, but it will eventually catch up to them. They’ve had an incredible and unforgettable run at the top, but it seems as if their race has been run.

What’s next for Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James?

The veteran trio finds themselves in the unfamiliar position of being eliminated from the playoffs before the second round. But they won’t be sitting idle until the 2024-25 season. All three will be part of the incredible Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which commences in July.

As far as their NBA futures are concerned, none of the three will likely be on the move. The Phoenix Suns will look to retool their failed super team and hope Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal can find enough synergy to end the franchise’s championship duck next season.

On the flip side, the Warriors need a massive overhaul this offseason. They finished a disappointing 10th in the Western Conference standings and were eliminated from playoff contention after a thrashing at the hands of the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament. The Warriors have to address Klay Thompson and Chris Paul’s futures while also adding a few pieces that elevate the team, all while they are walking on eggshells financially. Curry has made it clear that he wants to win and the Warriors will have to build a roster that puts him in a position to do that.

LeBron James is likely opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and is expected to sign a massive multi-year contract extension with the franchise. But before he does that, he’ll see whether the franchise can build a team worthy of competing for the NBA title. James’ options as a free agent are limited as only a handful of teams have the cap space to sign him. A sign-and-trade is his likely exit route if he opts to leave the Lakers in his quest to win a fifth NBA title.

James will turn 40 before the end of the year and has the shortest window of the three veterans to add to his ring collection. He won’t settle for anything less than a roster capable of winning the NBA title as he inches closer to retirement. Durant, Curry, and James are entering the endgame of their glorious NBA careers. It remains to be seen whether they’ll go out in a blaze of glory or have to be content with what they’ve achieved.