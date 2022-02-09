“TNT cut the feed to the Nets-Celtics game midway, switching to airing the game between the Suns and Sixers”: The Steve Nash team suffered a beating at the hands of the Cs

TNT cut the feed to the one-sided Nets-Celtics game midway through the third quarter to show other games.

The starless Brooklyn Nets hosted the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. A few minutes into the game and we knew which way it was headed. The Celtics didn’t want to take their chances despite playing against an absent Big 3 of the Nets. The Cs started the contest with a 14-0 run, with the lead going up to 28-2.

In this game of business, even the big market teams like Brooklyn and Boston could get the knife if they failed to yield the desired results. Such was the case during the broadcasting of the Nets-Celtics game. TNT, who were the official broadcasters of the game, cut the live telecast midway.

The broadcasting giant began to show the game between the Suns and the Sixers. According to a Reddit user, WNBA superstar Candace Parker was in complete agreement with the channel’s decision to not air the game anymore.

“Nah, no need to go back.”

Also read: “I’ve never seen anything like that, seeing Josh Hart and Walker come to the game to support their brothers”: Willie Green appreciates the newest Blazers guards for showing their support at the Pels-Rockets clash

Once the top seed in the eastern conference, the Nets have slipped to the 8th seed after their 9th consecutive loss.

Head coach Steve Nash reacts to the Nets’ blowout loss against the Celtics.

None of the starters on the Nets scored in double-digits against the Celtics. The Brooklyn team’s bench was the saving grace, with James Johnson, Cam Thomas, and Jevon Carter having efficient performances.

The Nets find themselves in deep waters amid the absence of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Though Irving was healthy, he could not compete in the game against the Celtics due to not being vaccinated.

Nash finds himself neck-deep, dealing with various controversies surrounding the team in only his second year of a job as a head coach. The former two-time MVP has his hands full dealing with Irving’s anti-vaccination stance, the injury-ridden roster, COVID protocols, and the trade murmurs around Harden off-late.

Nash would address the media post the embarrassing loss against the Celtics.

“We were down 28-2 on national tv and they didn’t drop their heads” – Steve Nash on the Nets tonight vs. the Celtics pic.twitter.com/IMwSwOo2b2 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 9, 2022

Also read: “Dwyane Wade keep your shirt on!”: Donovan Mitchell hilariously roasts the Heat legend for wearing a revealing Louis Vuitton jacket on NBAonTNT

It’s ironic how one of the most star-studded teams consisting of five All-Stars becomes a liability for television in a matter of weeks.