“Shaquille O’Neal you going for Ja Morant over Luka Doncic?!”: Dwyane Wade and Jamal Crawford left in dismay as The Diesel chooses his All-NBA First Team

Shaquille O’Neal goes against Inside the NBA crew to side with Ja Morant over Luka Doncic for the 2022 All-NBA First Team.

Shaquille O’Neal’s admiration for Ja Morant hasn’t been a secret from the world. The Big Aristotle has openly praised the Grizzlies point guard as the best in the league already. That massive take not only surprised his TNT crew but also the 1st time All-Star himself.

But we know Shaq, he never shies away from throwing unbelievable insults or otherworldly praises in anyone’s way, be it current or former players. But viewing Ja as the best in the league isn’t as absurd this season.

Such has been the season for Memphis’ 3rd-year player that he got the go-ahead for West’s starting guard over Luka Doncic and Devin Booker in his first-ever All-Star selection. He has been one of the driving forces behind the Grizzlies’ surprising success this season.

The Grind City has been one of the best teams in the league this season, having a complete team that plays unrealistically well even when they are missing a major star or two, including Ja Morant. But still, Shaq believes that he deserves the first-team All-NBA selection over Luka Doncic who has been THE GUY for his team.

Shaquille O’Neal chooses Ja Morant over Luka Doncic, leaving Dwyane Wade and Jamal Crawford in disagreement

Inside the NBA always has some craziness to it when Chuck, Shaq, Ernie, and Kenny share the screen, but it was still crazy with the newer crew. The show’s host Adam Lefkoe asked the TNT crew about which stars should make it to the All-NBA first teams with a center, 2-forwards, and 2-guards format.

Everyone but Shaq chose Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker. The Diesel had Ja Morant over Luka Doncic for which he got “What do I know?” and “Shaq is being politically correct!” thrown at him by Jamal Crawford and D Wade.

Shaq also went hard at his colleagues and maintained his stance without budging, his point being Grizzlies are the second-best team in the league with a 55-25 record. While Wade and Crawford sided with Doncic because he’s the sole proprietor of his team’s success (50-30) this season.

