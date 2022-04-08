“Welcome to Denver Russell Wilson!”: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ‘quarterback’, daps up the Broncos QB1 following stellar win against the Grizzlies

Nikola Jokic daps up Russell Wilson following a win over the Memphis Grizzlies as he welcomes the newest Denver Broncos quarterback.

Denver is turned into quite the star-studded city in terms of acquiring and retaining North American sporting icons. Reigning NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic, has been on the Denver Nuggets for nearly a decade now and the city just added one more superstar in Russell Wilson who got traded from Seattle to the Broncos this NFL offseason.

Nikola Jokic is currently in the midst of yet another stellar MVP campaign after having won last year’s MVP honors over Joel Embiid. Seems as though history might repeat itself with Jokic being the frontrunner for ‘Most Valuable Player’ this year as well.

Apart from blowing the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies out tonight, ‘The Joker’ made history by becoming the first player in the league’s 75 years to drop 2000 points, grab 1000 rebounds, and dish out 500 assists in a single season.

Seems as though Jokic’s MVP case isn’t shrouded in advanced analytics and is pretty straightforward.

Nikola Jokic welcomes Russell Wilson to Denver.

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were at the Denver Nuggets-Memphis Grizzlies game tonight and were not disappointed in what they say in the slightest. The 13 point victory saw Jokic drop 35 points and grab 16 boards with Aaron Gordon pitching in with 22 points on 63.6% shooting.

Following the game, Russell Wilson met up with the Nuggets in the tunnels, with him even dapping up Jokic in the process. “Welcome to Denver,” said Nikola, embracing the former Super Bowl champ.

Given how disconnected Nikola Jokic is with everything that is not related to basketball, fans have pointed out that Jokic may not even know who Russell Wilson is. However, Wilson is a top 5 quarterback and being someone who loves to throw a full court pass across all 94 feet of the court, Wilson is someone who the 2021 MVP will certainly appreciate.