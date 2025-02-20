Tobias Harris Laughs Hysterically At ‘1 Gotta Go’ Hypothetical Including Paul George, Klay Thompson, And More

Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tobias Harris is not about to let anyone disrespect him, especially someone unknown hiding behind the veil of social media. The 32-year-old NBA star proved this recently on X after an account posed a hypothetical that would potentially tarnish his legacy from the game.

Advertisement

Harris receives a ton of flack from fans and analysts due to the large contract he received during his time as a Philadelphia 76er. The team chose to extend him over Jimmy Butler, paying Harris $180 million over five seasons in 2019, leading to Butler’s iconic, “Tobias Harris over me?!” rant.

Unfortunately, Harris’ performance was far below what the team was paying him all while Jimmy brought the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances. Suffice to say, the Sixers backed the wrong horse.

The reality is that Harris is a good basketball player. In 14 seasons, he has averaged 16 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game and is currently having a semi-resurgence on the Detroit Pistons, who currently hold the #6 spot in the Eastern Conference. Harris might not be on the same level as Butler, but he is a big reason the Pistons are relevant once again.

So when the popular NBA Central X account posted a “1 gotta go” hypothetical, one that featured himself, Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal, and Paul George, Harris was not pleased. He quote tweeted the post and wrote, “Go where? Everyone in this photo set for life,” adding a yawning and laughing emoji to further accentuate his point.

Go where? Everyone in this photo set for life. https://t.co/BVPrsI7v9j — τobias Harris (@tobias31) February 19, 2025

While the aforementioned four in the hypothetical are older players who are past their prime, it doesn’t stop Harris from being correct. PG and Beal each have a net worth of over $100 million. Klay is worth up to $70 million, and Harris is up to $30 million. Each man has found success in different ways, but financially they are all living comfortably.

Regardless of salary, several fans responded to the NBA Central post, with Harris being named as a top candidate to be erased from NBA history.

“If this is all time it’s Tobias Harris BUT if we’re talking right now? It’s Tobias Harris,” wrote one person.

“Tobias Harris bro what,” agreed a second person.

However, the other frontrunner was Paul George, who mainly believes has had a severe career dropoff.

“Paul George’s fall should be studied” claimed one user.

Another person stated, “One of em is just a podcaster these days,” referring to PG.

In terms of numbers, Beal is having a better season than the other three by averaging nearly 17 PPG. Klay has had a few breakout performances on the Mavs, but his averages are the lowest they’ve been in his career. PG certainly doesn’t move the same way after years of injuries and surgeries. His transition to podcasting doesn’t help his case despite the 16 PPG he’s averaging.

The second half of the season may help make this decision a little bit easier, and will be a test to see if Harris can continue playing the focused ball he has for Detroit. One person who should be omitted from this list is Klay. His championship accolades on the Warriors are far too important in the basketball landscape, and he still holds a major single-game record in the NBA.