“Told to Say No Comment”: Jimmy Butler Refuses to Reveal If His Joy from Basketball Has Returned

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball,” Jimmy Butler had said earlier this month after losing a game to the Pacers. At the time, it seemed like the Miami Heat star had reached a point of no return and was about to leave the franchise. Then he was suspended for seven games for his conduct toward the team.

Advertisement

Fresh out of serving his suspension, Butler returned to the floor tonight at Kaseya Center. Regardless of the outcome of the game, people wanted to know whether he had gotten his “joy” back or not. Surprisingly, the 35-year-old refused to answer.

Butler told reporters, “I was told to say no comment, so no comment.”

Even before the Heat lost 115-128 to the Pacers, the Heat star seemed to be on the brink of being traded. He has been vocal about his wish to go elsewhere. But the “joy” comment felt like the final nail in the coffin at the time.

Jimmy Butler on if there has been a change in his joy since he said he lost it a few weeks ago. “I was told to say no comment, so no comment…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/hwoQbYChFT — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 18, 2025

“What do I want to see happen? I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball. And wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon… I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here…off the court,” said Butler, hinting at a possible trade in the pipeline. This comment triggered several theories and assumptions about him being unhappy in Miami.

During his recent conversation with the media, Butler clarified that he has no issues with his teammates. He even went as far as saying that he would never have any problem with the players around him. Butler said, “It felt good to get out there and actually run around with these guys, as much as everybody may think, I got no problem with these guys…My beef not with them, it never will be.”

“It felt good to get out there and actually run around with these guys, as much as everybody may think, I got no problem with these guys…My beef not with them, it never will be…” – Jimmy Butler (via @ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/w8NEIwNEbC — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) January 18, 2025

A lot has been said about the six-time All-Star over the last few weeks. From absurd theories, and false trade claims to being berated by franchise legends, he has endured it all. After all that, Butler is confident that the truth will soon come out. “So, we’ll let people keep talking like they know everything. Sooner rather than later, the whole truth will come out,” he added.

Jimmy Butler on knowing he would play tonight. “But there was a lot said by everybody, except for me to tell you the truth. So we’ll let people keep talking like they know everything. Sooner rather than later, the whole truth will come out..” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/JAYtNjSFpT — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 18, 2025

As of now, it doesn’t seem like Butler is leaving Miami. As uncomfortable as he looks in the Heat setup, it’s unlikely that he will be traded before the deadline. Chris Haynes recently reported, “I’m told [Butler] is fully prepared to return to play for the Miami Heat if he is not moved by the time his suspension is lifted.”

Chris Haynes reports that Jimmy Butler will return to play for the Heat again if he is not traded 👀 "l'm told [Butler] is fully prepared to return to play for the Miami Heat if he is not moved by the time his suspension is lifted.” (via @LeBatardShow)pic.twitter.com/yPPISUPR4r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2025

The suspension is over now. And Butler’s first game post-suspension has ended in a 20-point loss for his team. It will be in the best interest of the franchise if he puts the past behind him and starts helping his team get back on track.