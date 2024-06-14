Tom Thibodeau Believes the Knicks Can Become a Top 5 Team in the NBA

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau walks off the court after losing to the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks crafted a miracle season under the austere leadership of Head Coach Tom Thibodeau. Coach Thibs was graced with the services of the famous Villanova trio Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo, who gave him ironman minutes during the 2024 postseason. While they couldn’t go past the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semis, it was a season of great learning. To discuss the team’s significant progress, coach Thibs went to Brunson and Hart’s Roommates Show.

Thibodeau credited Brunson and Co. for responding to the clarion call and executing his challenging designs on both ends of the floor. While lauding his team’s two-way efforts during the 2023-24 season, the stern HC declared that he believes the Knicks have the potential to figure among the top five teams in the league in both categories, considering how well their tandem worked despite injuries this year.

“I think we were seventh in offense and ninth in defense. And I think we are capable of being top-five in both and that’s what I want us striving towards. I think the big thing is do you get your team to play as a team, that’s the biggest challenge. I pride our team on that,” Thibodeau told his players.

The 66-year-old stressed the importance of being strong on both ends of the floor to perform well in the playoffs. “The challenge is we have to be top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency and strive to get into the top 5,” Thibs added.

After a roof-raising season, the veteran coach expects the Knicks to become title contenders in the 2024-25 season. Afterall, they were a Game 7 away from seizing a Eastern Conference Finals berth.

New York Knicks fanbase can hope again

During the 2023-24 season, despite losing their superstar Julius Randle early on, the Knicks became a lethal two-way squad. Jalen Brunson’s scoring heroics were a huge reason why they were able to fend off most teams. Josh Hart was the heart and soul on the defensive end while also contributing in myriad of other ways.

Apart from that, Donte DiVincenzo had a career-year from the three-point line and made 283 long range threes, finishing at third place behind Luka Doncic in that category. And the addition of OG Anunoby during the mid-season trade deadline was a cherry on top.

Additionally, Center Isaiah Hartenstein had a career year and was promoted to the starting line-up. The incredible team chemistry coupled with the growth of multiple players was the key reason behind the Knicks’ turnaround this season.

Knicks fans will hope that it is the start of something special and when Julius Randle returns to the lineup, he will be able to adjust to the current schemes. Considering the selfless nature of multiple Knicks players, it won’t be a surprise if they hit another level next season.