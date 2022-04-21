“Tonight he was Kevin Can’t-Do-Rant”: Skip Bayless goes on a rant against the Nets superstar post his poor performance in Game Two against Celtics

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless goes on a rant against Nets superstar Kevin Durant for folding against the Celtics in Game Two.

It’s rare to see Kevin Durant at the receiving end of criticism when it comes to his performances. In what many believe, the two-time Finals MVP is unguardable and one of the most offensively skilled players in the modern era. Unfortunately, this year’s playoffs have started on a poor note for Durant.

The four-time scoring champion struggled on both ends of the floor during Game One against the Boston Celtics. KD had 23-points and was 9-for-24 from the field, coupled with 6-turnovers. Ime Udoka and his men put the clamps on Durant, designing an elite defense against the two-time Finals MVP.

On the other hand, defense hasn’t been one of the Brooklyn team’s top priorities, evident from Tatum’s clutch layup. However, the Nets were still considered favorites by most, considering their ammunition on the offensive end of schemes.

With KD’s shooting woes continuing in Game Two, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless couldn’t keep calm.

Skip Bayless blasts Kevin Durant for folding in front of the Celtics’ defense.

There is a reason why the Celtics are the no.1 defensive team in the NBA. Many felt KD’s rustiness on the court was a one-off incident in Game One, but the Cs have continued to restrict the Slim Reaper forcing the ball out of his hands, resulting in back-to-back losses for the Nets.

Though Durant had 27-points in Game Two, he was a poor 4-for-17 from the field and had 6-turnovers. The twelve-time All-Star was 0-for-10 in the second half of the game. The misery didn’t end here, as KD had 5-fouls during the game.

An avid supporter of Durant since his draft day, Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless was livid and took to Twitter to express his frustration.

If the Nets are going to hang onto this lead, it will be because Kevin Durant plays like Kevin Bleepin Durant. So far he’s done a few good things on both ends. But he hasn’t yet gotten THAT LOOK IN HIS EYES and played LIKE HE MEANS IT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 21, 2022

KEVIN DURANT HAS TURNED INTO A NIGHTMARE. COMPLETELY OVERWHELMED AND OVERMATCHED BY A CELTS DEFENSE THAT’S TURNING HIM INTO A TURNOVER MACHINE. PULL YOUR HEAD OUT, MAN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 21, 2022

Kevin Durant is just getting BULLIED and he has FOLDED. No mas. Make that The Softest Player on the Planet. So disappointing. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 21, 2022

KD and Kyrie on their way to joining LeGone in Cancun. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 21, 2022

Tonight he was Kevin Can’t-Do-Rant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 21, 2022

With Durant struggling, things look very bleak for the Nets and a first-round exit may very well be on the cards.