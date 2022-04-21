Basketball

“Tonight he was Kevin Can’t-Do-Rant”: Skip Bayless goes on a rant against the Nets superstar post his poor performance in Game Two against Celtics

"Tonight he was Kevin Can't-Do-Rant": Skip Bayless goes on a rant against the Nets superstar post his poor performance in Game Two against Celtics
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"This will be one of the worst decisions in the history of sports": Charles Barkley gives his brutally honest take on the Nets eyeing a Ben Simmons return
Next Article
Is Raina coming back to CSK: Suresh Raina comeback in IPL 2022 happening or not
NBA Latest Post
"Draymond Green is literally not guarding anybody, he is a free safety out there": Nuggets head coach Michael Malone addresses the defense and popularity of Dubs franchise
“Draymond Green is literally not guarding anybody, he is a free safety out there”: Nuggets head coach Michael Malone addresses the defense and popularity of Dubs franchise

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone feels the Nuggets are the clear underdogs against the Warriors,…