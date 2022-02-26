“Tonight is for the history books, for Michael Jordan and I combined for 70 points”: Bulls commentator Stacey King jokes about being the best partner MJ could ask for on a career high night

Michael Jordan and Stacey King played together for 4 and a half seasons – his favorite game was the time MJ exploded for 69 points.

Stacey King, the 6th pick in the 1989 draft played alongside Michael Jordan during the buildup and the run to 3 championships. He was never a starting candidate since the Bulls already had Horace Grant, Scottie Pippen, and Bill Cartwright in those positions. Brought in from the University of Oklahoma, King scored 6.6 points a game off the bench.

On March 28, 1990, Jordan exploded for 69 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. A game well-known for his Airness taking it out on the fans of Cleveland, King was just like the rest of 20,000 people in the crowd.

When someone like Jordan takes over, all you can do is support his push, and that is just what he did. Stacey king had 1 point in the overtime game, and he jokingly said that he felt proud to have a combined 70 points with Black Jesus.

Nights like these rarely come by even when playing with the best of them, and King was lucky to be part of a historic night. This kind of combination was repeated 26 years later when Kobe Bryant scored 81 points, and Smush Parker had 13.

Michael Jordan demanded the best out of every teammate – there is little wonder why he is a six-time champion

Jordan knew everyone’s contribution was important – however big or small. Even if you played 2 minutes a game and you did not give it your best, he would not accept that.

His policy was simple – you play as and when you show your worth. As hard as he pushed the players during practice, he was always the first to stand up for them.

Serial winners demand the same what they put themselves through – they must get the same output from everybody. They make look haughty – but they know they know the effort they put in.

The average man cannot comprehend the blood, sweat and tears needed to win one championship – let alone 6. Stacey King saw it up close and personally, that is why he has the utmost respect for MJ.

