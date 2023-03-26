“Tonight Was the Final Cherry Carrot Cream on the Cake”: Charles Barkley Makes Funny Fumble as Ernie Johnson Loses it, on March Madness Coverage

Count it on Charles Barkley to make even the most mundane of coverages look good. The NCAA tournament is going in full swing and with plenty of upsets on the cards, this year’s brackets are unlike any other. Naturally, the interest has sort of precipitated. Teams like Florida Atlantic Owls are through to the Final Four.

Their story might be nothing short of a fairy tale but the interest is low. And that means viewers aren’t too enticed by watching them. But leave it to Charles Barkley to turn it into something hilarious.

We do miss his commentary on Inside the NBA on TNT and it doesn’t reflect better than this segment on the March Madness coverage. It was so bad, he had Ernie Johnson rolling with laughter. Never change Chuck, never change.

“Tonight Was the Final Cherry Carrot Cream on the Cake”: Charles Barkley hilariously fumbles and stumbles with a simple anecdote

When asked by Ernie Johnson about the Florida Atlantic Owls, Charles Barkley had this to say, “It’s incredible what they’ve accomplished. Tonight was the final cherry carrot cream on the cake.”.

And then he proceeded to fumble the rest of the anecdote after already botching it in the first attempt. Just watch the hilarious exchange below.

Charles Barkley: “It’s incredible what they’ve accomplished. Tonight was the final cherry carrot cream on the cake.” Kenny Smith: “Cherry on top?” Jay Wright: “Icing on the cake?” Ernie Johnson: “There was a carrot in there.” 😂pic.twitter.com/tWCP6RmdKS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

None of Chuck’s co-hosts could keep a straight face. The best part here is that Charles didn’t even do this unintentionally. Ernie couldn’t even contain his laughter the first time around.

There is a reason why he is our favorite.

Charles Barkley’s hilarious antics began on his first day on Inside the NBA

Back when he had just retired, Charles Barkley was added as a part of the program for Inside the NBA, almost immediately.

And even on his first day, he didn’t take slander from anyone. In fact, he was throwing it back to them. In a callous manner. We all knew then that Charles is not someone you mess with. Period.

Just take a look at this clip from his first day, where he messes with Peter Vecsey after the latter calls him out on something silly.

Charles Barkley’s Inside the NBA Debut (October 31, 2000). Chuck was locked and loaded from night one. pic.twitter.com/aktIH3tV0K — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) March 25, 2023

23 years later Charles does not hold back and is still firing shots at anyone and everyone. The people’s favorite.