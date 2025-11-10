Tony Allen Was Unjustly Roped Into the Cocaine Arrest, Says Kendrick Perkins

The name Tony Allen immediately triggers one thought in everyone’s mind: Defense. Allen was known as one of the fiercest on-ball defenders of all time during his 14-year career from 2004 to 2018. He was the living embodiment of the Memphis Grizzlies’ ‘Grit and Grind’ era.

Even the great Kobe Bryant once said that Allen was the toughest defender that he ever faced. That’s high, but well-earned praise. However, things have taken an unfortunate turn in Allen’s life.

The former forward is now being forced to play a different kind of defense after he was arrested on drug charges last week. Marijuana, cocaine, and meth were found in a car he was riding in. Kendrick Perkins, who spent six years with Allen on the Boston Celtics, has come forward to show support for his former teammate by defending his character.

Big Perk and Allen won the 2008 title together and are still close friends. On the Road Trippin’ podcast this weekend, Perkins released a statement that Allen made about the arrest. Cohost Allie Clifton read Allen’s statement, which said in part that the drugs weren’t his and he didn’t know about them, and also that he has never used cocaine or meth.

Perk backed that up by saying that Allen’s whole statement was true, and that he believed Allen would be cleared once all the evidence comes to light. Still, he acknowledged that his reputation has taken a hit.

“For people to speculate now, like just have that out there like, ‘Man, TA, what he doing around cocaine?’ You see what I’m saying? It’s just a bad look and it’s unfair,” Perk said.

However, Perkins sees a way for something positive to come out of this ordeal.

“I think it’s a lesson learned, that you have to move right. And I’m not saying he was moving wrong, but even with this situation, like he didn’t know. F***** guy sent his friend to pick him up, who supposedly had his own car service, and then you get pulled over, and it’s like f***,” said Perk.

This isn’t the first time that Allen has had legal issues to deal with. He was one of 18 former NBA players arrested in connection with defrauding the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan in 2021. His wife, Desiree, was also arrested as part of the scheme.

Allen eventually paid most of the money back and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud in 2023. He was sentenced to community service and three years of probation.

Perkins, meanwhile, highlighted the work as a community leader Allen has done in Memphis and said, “I just think this is a minor setback for a major come-up.”

Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and we’ll have to wait and see how Allen’s case pans out.