“Too Many Random Possessions”: JJ Redick Calls Out Lakers’ Offensive Structure Since LeBron James’ Return

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Dec 20, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick at press conference prior to the game against the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It has not been a very happy holiday season for the Los Angeles Lakers, who head into their game against the Kings on Sunday looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Analysts and fans have floated several theories behind this brief fall from grace, and head coach JJ Redick has now confirmed what many feared most.

The Lakers started the 25/26 season extraordinarily well, and the fact that it came without LeBron James, who was sidelined with sciatica, raised many eyebrows. There were concerns that his return would disrupt the balance of the team, and those fears now seem to be materializing.

James, after a slow return, has looked better, but only stat-wise. He’s scoring, but the team’s overall offense looks weaker than it was when Luka Doncic was pulling the strings with Austin Reaves as his deputy. Redick stated, in a recent interview, that their offensive structure is messed up.

“Since we got Bron back, we haven’t been structured offensively,” Redick said in a recent interview. “Too many random possessions… yeah, that’s on me.”

Most would blame LeBron, but Redick tried to cut him whatever slack he could at the end of his sentence. He took onus for failing to integrate Bron into a winning system, and that’s something he’ll be looking to work on in the coming few weeks, as the Lakers look to get their mojo back.

That said, Reddick also hinted that James’ role may be re-evaluated. “It’s those three things. Defensive clarity, role clarity & offensive organization.”

This could very well mean that James gets less of the ball and is asked to play a more supportive role going forward. But with Reaves now sidelined for several weeks, who will the Lakers turn to for offensive production? Couple that with their defensive weaknesses, and the signs become increasingly worrisome for the purple and gold.

James, at 41, cannot defend as he did in their prime, and Doncic is not really known for that part of his game. Their new signings, Marcus Smart and DeAndre Ayton, have also been underwhelming. Redick needs to find a solution, and find it fast.

