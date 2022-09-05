Shaquille O’Neal relays crazy ‘moon conspiracy theory’ by comparing it to 3,000 miles away California

Shaquille O’Neal is a big fan of saying whatever’s on his mind, even if it doesn’t make complete sense. He once shared a crazy moon conspiracy theory.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

However, he’s also a great businessman and has the money to make those large purchases. He’s well versed in financial literacy, and he tries to preach the same lessons to his kids.

Shaquille O’Neal has a net worth of $400 million. He’s built that net worth through strategic and valuable investments. He makes a great deal of money every year from his businesses, and it’s admirable to see.

Shaq brings home more money in retirement than he did playing in the NBA. He owns 17 Auntie Anne’s

150 Car washes

40 – 24 hr. fitness centers

9 Papa Johns

155 Five Guys

1 Shopping center

1 Movie theater ✅There are always more opportunities if you know where to look for them pic.twitter.com/c5cklli2cs — Lee | Cheers To Wealth (@Lroy_leo2468) July 22, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal had a wild conspiracy about the moon

Shaq has built a personality of being a big entertainer. Whenever he’s on Inside the NBA, he’s sharing some of the wildest takes and cracking some of the funniest jokes to get people laughing and talking.

Once, Shaq appeared alongside Jimmy Kimmel to share some of his wisdom and knowledge. The big man has had some curious takes before.

One of them involved refilling his gas only halfway every time instead of filling up a full tank because he believed it saved money since you weren’t spending as much. Of course, he forgot to take into account that you’d be filling up your gas twice as much too, but that’s Shaq for you.

Similarly, he told Jimmy Kimmel about a wild ‘moon conspiracy theory’ which he wanted people to think about. The moon is 238,900 miles away, and Shaq noted how easy it is to see at night.

However, California, which was only 3,000 miles away for him, was impossible to see. Shaq pointed to his head and told everyone to ‘think about it’ like he had just made a wild discovery.

