Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Pelicans Issue Injury Report on 23 Y/O Star

Dec 11, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Troy Brown Jr. (23) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are heading to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. With Duke just 2 hours away, there are many fans who would be in attendance to watch one of the former Blue Devil suit up: Zion Williamson. This has led a lot of people to ask about Zion’s availability ahead of the clash against the Hornets.

As per the latest injury report submitted by the team, Zion Williamson is listed as Questionable with Left Ankle Sprain.

Zion missed the previous encounter against the Wizards. Despite falling behind by 15 points, the Pelicans, led by Brandon Ingram, managed to win the game 142-122. BI dropped 40 points in 31 minutes to lead the team to a magnificent win.

Ahead of that clash, Head Coach Willie Green had clarified that Zion’s ankle is fine and his status is day-to-day. Hopefully, this means that we get to see Zion suit up tonight.

Zion Williamson Has Had a Rather Turbulent Season So Far

When one looks at the stats, Zion Williamson is averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists so far this season. These don’t look like bad stats, right? However, there are a lot of games where Zion goes for nearly 30 or more, followed by games where he barely touches double digits.

In the In-Season Eliminator against the Kings, Williamson just had 10 points, and then the 13 in the Semi-Finals against the Lakers. Charles Barkley called Zion out for being out of shape. He also expressed disappointment over the former #1 pick’s ability to rebound. Despite being as big as he is, Zion is averaging just 5.5 rebounds. In comparison, Russell Westbrook, who’s 6ft 4″ tall, is averaging 6.3 rebounds coming off the bench.

Along with the same, DeMarcus Cousins analyzed Zion’s play and credited his current numbers on his sheer talent alone. He pointed out how if Zion puts in the work he’s supposed to, the 23 year old could be averaging 30 or more quite easily. While Zion responded to the criticism with his words, we have to wait and see whether his actions would reflect the same or not.