mobile app bar

“Too Old”: Kendrick Perkins Brings Up Clippers’ Age Issue, Doubts Their Championship Hopes

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kawhi Leonard, Kendrick Perkins

Kawhi Leonard (L), Kendrick Perkins (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have successfully gotten their fan base excited for the 2025/26 season by making several key additions to the roster this offseason. They’ve added Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, Chris Paul, and even traded for John Collins. With the additions, they’re now being viewed as a contender in the Western Conference. But some analysts, like Kendrick Perkins, aren’t bought in because of one noticeable flaw.

It’s no secret what the Clippers will lack this upcoming season: youth. With an average roster age of 33.2, they will break the record for the oldest roster since the 2000/01 Utah Jazz. Clearly, the team has targeted veterans who have late-season experience and know how to produce in the playoffs. Yet, will this strategy pay off?

Perkins doesn’t seem to think so. However, he admits that there might have once been a time when he’d fall in love with them. 

“Five, six years ago, I probably would be all in on the Clippers, back when they had the term, ‘Vets matter.’ Vets don’t matter anymore,” Perkins said on NBA Today.

The take perked up the eyebrows of his co-hosts, mainly because veterans have always been seen as key necessities for any championship roster. 

However, Perkins seems to think that the OKC Thunder winning it all with the second youngest average age in NBA history has cemented a new reality around the league. Additionally, he doesn’t think these young squads are going to let up any time soon.

“These young boys around the league, their opponents. It’s the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the Detroit Pistons, whoever; they don’t give a damn. They don’t respect the older guys, and they shouldn’t. They’re going to go at them,” Perkins pointed out.

The former Thunder center then raised some interesting questions.

“My issue with the Clippers is not only just their health, but their age when it comes postseason time. Can a James Harden, can a Bradley Beal, can a Kawhi Leonard slide those puppies on the perimeter and get stops in an elite conference where you have so many dynamic players?” Perkins questioned

They’re good questions to ask. It’s going to take a lot of effort and durability from the older fellas to survive the entire regular season and still have enough in the tank for the playoffs. On paper, Kawhi, Harden, Beal, Paul, and Lopez sound awesome defensively. But will they be able to compete with the younger, quicker players in the playoffs when it comes time? 

While time will only tell, Perk doesn’t seem to think so. “I’m not in on the Clippers. Their age is just too old. Vets don’t matter no more.”

It’s a bit of an egregious take from the big man. He raises fine questions about health and long-term stamina. But veterans are still totally important in the NBA. Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein were both key players for OKC during the playoffs, despite their being so young. 

That’s why Iman Shumpert then called out his co-host, saying that he wouldn’t go as far as to say that vets straight up don’t matter. However, he does think questions about health are fair game. It’s the reason why he can’t go all in on the Clippers as of now, as well. 

“Can you get those guys to all be healthy, all be on one accord toward the end? I think that’s been the problem with them in the last couple of years… I can’t get too excited,” Shumpert said.

All in all, it’s hard to disagree with Perkins and Shumpert. The Clippers have made some interesting additions, but it’s hard to say if they’ll survive long-term or not. We tend to think they’ll have a solid regular season and then eventually bow out in the postseason like they always do. 

It’s just a tough Western Conference landscape right now. The Thunder are entering their prime years, the Rockets made a blockbuster move for Kevin Durant, and the Denver Nuggets even made some key trades. It’s hard to get on board with an old Clippers team that hasn’t shown an ability to get it done yet.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these