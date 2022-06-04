“Just trying to get a little bit better in every area, I’ll continue doing that”: Trae Young talks about his consistent improvements and aspirations of winning an NBA championship

Trae Young had a special Year 4, however, he is far from his goals and is going to enter the next season with aspirations to accomplish them.

Trae Young has been one of the best young talents in the league today. The sharpshooter has been improving his game year after year, proving to be amongst the elite guards in the association. Undoubtedly, Young is going to be one of the future faces of the league.

Trae is one of the very players in the league who actually loves the game with all his heart. The 23-year-old is the literal definition of “eat, sleep, breathe basketball”.

In his first 4 seasons in the league, Ice Trae has stacked up quite the resume -2 All-Star appearances, All-NBA Third Team – projecting him to go down as one of the best point guards to ever play the game.

Despite not replicating the success Atlanta Hawks received in the 2021 playoffs, the newly-turned father had a pretty historic campaign. He averaged a staggering 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game, leading the NBA in total points as well as total assists, a feat only achieved by one other player in league history.

“I want to win a championship; that’s the main goal”: Trae Young

Clearly, the Atlanta Hawks are pretty far away from winning the East, let alone competing for the title. However, Young recently told Natasha Dye of PEOPLE about his goal of lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.

“I want to win a championship; that’s the main goal,” Trae said

The shifty guard further spoke about his improvements with each passing year, and how he aspires to further elevate his game in the upcoming season.

“I’m getting older and playing against grown men, it’s going to take time to really develop and be the best version of yourself,” Young said of his growth.

“Every year I’m just trying to get a little bit better in every area, and hopefully, I’ll continue doing that into next year.”

The front office will need to make some serious roster changes to support Trae if they want to bring home a title.