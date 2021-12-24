Basketball

“DeMarcus Cousins is shooting nearly 50% from the field in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo”: The 6″10′ center is paying the defending champions early dividends

"DeMarcus Cousins is shooting nearly 50% from the field in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo": The 6"10' center is paying the defending champions early dividends
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Kevin Durant couldn't win a single 1v1 against LeBron James!": Cavaliers' Kevin Love recalls how Lakers star humiliated Nets star during 2014 All-Star weekend
Next Article
"I don’t know if we are playing football or the Squid Games": Baltimore Ravens DC Don Martindale compares his diminished defense to popular Netflix series
NBA Latest Post
"Draymond Green checked up on Klay Thompson a day after he tore his ACL and won $4k in Dominos!": NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors' Defensive Anchor
“Draymond Green checked up on Klay Thompson a day after he tore his ACL and won $4k in Dominos!”: Warriors’ defensive superstar recalls his favorite memory about his decade long teammate

Warriors’ superstar Draymond Green recalls how he checked on Klay Thompson a day after he…