“DeMarcus Cousins is shooting nearly 50% from the field in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo”: The 6″10′ center is paying the defending champions early dividends

The recently acquired DeMarcus Cousins has stepped up his game for the Milwaukee Bucks, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

DeMarcus Cousins had one of the brightest futures for a big man in the league. The four-time All-Star could not only post up in the paint but had a good range for a player his size. Unfortunately, Boogie’s career has been mired with several injuries, robbing him of his prime.

Cousins had the best run of his career playing for the Sacramento Kings. In his seven seasons with the team, he averaged 21.1 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 1.2 BPG on a 45.9% shooting from the field. However, his tenure with the team would end on a bitter note after he was traded overnight to the Pelicans.

Though he had few noteworthy performances with the Pelicans, a torn left Achilles was the beginning of his downfall as a player. Boogie Cousins would then sign with the Golden State Warriors, a juggernaut at the time. Unfortunately, injuries would continue to haunt him.

His signings with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers can be as good as forgotten. Cousins played a combined 41-games with the two franchises, coming off the bench in a reduced role.

It was good news for Boogie fans as the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks signed the 6″10′ center on a one-year non-guarantee contract.

DeMarcus Cousins is putting the league on notice.

Boogie Cousins had stated that he was grateful to be a part of the Bucks organization and aimed to be a team player, doing his part and being a good fit for the team. The former Kings center is filling in for Brook Lopez, who has been dealing with a back injury.

The Bucks defeated the Mavericks 102-95, with the top superstars from each team being absent. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic had entered the league’s COVID protocols. Boogie stepped up in his role for the team, scoring 22-points and 8-rebounds on 53.3% shooting from the field against the Mavs.

In the five games that the Greek Freak has missed, the Bucks are 3-2. The supporting cast of the team has contributed in this time of crisis. One of them is Boogie Cousins, who has been making a statement with his performances in the last three games.

Boogie tonight: 22 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

8-15 FG He’s averaged 17/9 in the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/4wNwP84FzL — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 24, 2021

Cousins can be a great fit for the Bucks on both ends of the floor, especially since they lost P.J. Tucker to arch-rivals Miami Heat during the off-season. The absence of players like Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Giannis gives Boogie the perfect opportunity to reclaim his worth in the league.

There is no denying the talent that Cousins possess. However, his injury-prone nature has always been a concern.