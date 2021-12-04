“Took his roster spot and then took his soul!”: NBA Twitter blows up as Juan Toscano-Anderson puts JaVale McGee on a poster during Warriors vs Suns

NBA Twitter explodes as Juan Toscano-Anderson puts up a sensational poster on JaVale McGee during the Warriors vs Suns first quarter.

All eyes were at Chase Center as the Golden State Warriors got ready to host the Phoenix Suns in a top-of-the-ladder clash. The Warriors are the best side at home this season with a 10-1 record, while the Suns boast of the best on-road record with 9-1.

The hosts got off to a shaky start but were able to take a 21-19 lead with a little over two minutes to spare in the first quarter. This is when Juan Toscano-Anderson stepped up to the occasion, nailing one of the best dunks of the season, posterising former Warrior JaVale McGee in the process.

The JTA dunk on JaVale pic.twitter.com/o7HSGJKHY7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 4, 2021

NBA Twitter roasts McGee as the Juan Toscano-Anderson MVP jokes roll in once again

JTA is a Warriors Twitter favourite, who hype him each time he steps on the court. And they could not be happier as he hit a poster on JaVale McGee.

The 28-year-old tripped over Mikal Bridges around the half-court line and was hit by the Suns’ forward’s shoe on his head. But when he realised the key was completely unmarked, there was no stopping him. JTA collected a pick-and-roll from Draymond Green and flew over McGee to hit a dunk that the Chase Center will remember for the rest of their lives.

Took his roster spot then took his soul — Joshua PD (@Josh_in_DaNang) December 4, 2021

Ppl have spoken pic.twitter.com/WAYZQLaN1l — Juan Toscano’s Primo (6-5)(19-3) (@sf415bayarea) December 4, 2021

As long as JTA keeps giving the Warriors solid minutes off the bench, Steve Kerr would keep him in the rotation. More minutes for Juan, more highlights for us!