Basketball

“Russell Westbrook is shooting less than 10% from 3 since All-Star break”: How the Lakers guard has struggled mightily from beyond the arc

“Russell Westbrook is shooting less than 10% from 3 since All-Star break”: How the Lakers guard has struggled mightily from beyond the arc
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry, go wash your mouth with soap!": When Sonya Curry scolded the 2x MVP for shouting obscenities during the 2018 Western Conference Finals
Next Article
“What a run” - Greg Hardy hints at UFC release following loss against Sergey Spivak at UFC 272
NBA Latest Post
“Russell Westbrook is shooting less than 10% from 3 since All-Star break”: How the Lakers guard has struggled mightily from beyond the arc
“Russell Westbrook is shooting less than 10% from 3 since All-Star break”: How the Lakers guard has struggled mightily from beyond the arc

Russell Westbrook has been shooting below 10% from beyond the arc ever since All-Star break…