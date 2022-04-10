“Trae Young could really achieve a feat no player has accomplished in nearly 50 years”: The Hawks star can become only the 2nd player in history to lead the NBA in total points and assists

Trae Young could become only the 2nd player in NBA history to finish the regular season first in total points scored and assists.

After the Hawks’ surprising run to the conference finals in the playoffs last season, ATL was hyped up to have an exceptional performance in the 2021-2022 regular season. Much to everyone’s surprise, Nate McMillan’s boys have failed to live up to everyone’s expectations. However, despite his team having a subpar campaign, Trae Young has been remarkable all season long.

Getting selected to his 2nd All-Star Game this year, Ice Trae has been an assassin with the rock in his hands. Averaging 28.4 points (4th in NBA) and 9.7 assists (3rd in NBA), Young has quite safely solidified himself as one of the premier guards in the league.

Also Read: The former MVP divides NBA Twitter over his recent statistic

Now, the 23-year-old is only a single game away from being the 2nd player in NBA history since Tiny Archibald in 1973 to finish the regular season first in total points scored and assists.

Unless DeMar DeRozan scores 9 more points than Trae Young, the Hawks star will finish the season First in total points and assists

Young is leading the league in total points (2,127) and total assists (726). Unless DeMar DeRozan outscores Trae by 9 points, the Hawks star will become the only player in almost 50 years to finish the season first in total points scored and assists.

Chris Paul comes second with 702 assists. Leading CP3 by 24 assists, it is pretty safe to say that the shifty guard will finish the league with the most total assists.

Also Read: Kevin Durant torches Celtics podcaster for claiming Larry Bird is better

As soon as the stats went viral, social media blew up with reactions.

If Trae manages to finish the season with the most points and assists, it’ll truly be an incredible achievement.