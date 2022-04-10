“It’s time for Russell Westbrook to start playing overseas”: The former MVP divides NBA Twitter over his recent statistic

Termed as the worst trade to go down in the Lakers franchise history, Russell Westbrook leads the purple and gold in most of the stats.

The LA Lakers are currently the eye of the storm, having failed to make the play-in tournament after being considered one of the favorites to win the chip this season. There are a lot of questions surrounding the team’s current roster, with a stressful off-season on the cards.

With the Russell Westbrook trade not going according to plan, the Lakers are treading deep waters, having shipped most of their young talent and draft picks for the former MVP. On the other hand, the 2021-22 season has caused a big dent in Westbrook’s legacy.

The two-time scoring champion’s inability to shoot and turnovers made him a subject of endless criticism and mockery. However, Westbrook stood the test of time, enduring all the hate and remarks, finding his rhythm back towards the end of the season.

Surprisingly, Westbrook led the Lakers in most of the stats this season.

Russell Westbrook’s statistics divide NBA Twitter.

The accusation of putting up empty statistics continues to haunt Westbrook. At the same time, many believe the former OKC superstar is being made the scapegoat for the Lakers’ failure.

he played damn near every game when ad played 40 and bron played 56 ofc he will lead the lakers in every category — Malik (@Malik19568) April 9, 2022

Which just emphasizes he wasn’t the problem — J.J. Rah Kay (@JJRahKay) April 9, 2022

But people just gonna hate no matter what , dude gives his all evrey game good or bad, most energetic player to ever play — Hunter Titus (@HunterTitus3) April 10, 2022

As an idiot who watched every Lakers game this season, I stand by the fact that it’s time for Russ to be playing overseas … and even then I feel sorry for the fans — Dan Mars (@dMaAnRiSeHl) April 10, 2022

Highest usage rate, most games played! I watched every dribble of every game, these stats are very misleading. Guy was a mess out there — A dog name dash (@Adognamedash1) April 10, 2022

he was 13th best in FG%, 13th 3pt %, 15th in FT %, 18th on the team in 2pt % 🤣, #1 turnovers, 7th in PER. So ya, there’s a whole other perspective. Ur total #’s r misleading since he did play most games, most total min and 3rd most min per game — クマ 🐻 (@OfficialLeBear) April 10, 2022

Well, the notion that statistics can be misleading isn’t wrong since a player’s impact on the game can never be quantified.

Similarly for Westbrook, though his stats have polarizing views, one cannot quantify his hustle and effort towards the game.