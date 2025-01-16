Trae Young Hilariously Reacts to Ja Morant’s Monster Dunk on Victor Wembanyama

Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies rolled into San Antonio on Wednesday night with redemption on their mind. After a hard-fought 120-118 loss to the Rockets the previous night, the Grizzlies wanted to get the sour taste of defeat out of their mouth as soon as possible. Taking on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, Morant embodied that mindset.

In the 4th quarter, with 2:10 left in the game, Morant threw a vicious jam on Wembanyama. Unfortunately, the dunk didn’t count, since it came after the whistle.

Ja Morant just threw down a CRAZY dunk after the whistle pic.twitter.com/fpQnist4AJ — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2025

Despite the NBA not counting the dunk, the clips made their rounds all across social media. Everyone loves a good Ja jam, and this time it wasn’t any different.

Trae Young saw Ja’s monster slam and did not hold back while reacting on X.

Y’all really believed Ja when he said he wasn’t dunking anymore — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 16, 2025

Young referred to the time when Ja Morant said he was done dunking for the year and how it caused an uproar. Back in November, when Morant made a return from his hip injury, he threw down an incredible dunk vs the Blazers and during the post game presser said,

“Really I wanted to lay that up, but that’s my one dunk for the year.”

Jaren calls cap on Ja’s one dunk of the year. pic.twitter.com/pjiNXyejZQ — Grizzlies On FanDuel Sports Network (@FDSN_Grizzlies) November 26, 2024

Since then, Ja has had some highlight dunks. Even reporters joined in on the joke, with one reporter asking Morant to explain himself after dunking over Krisptaps Porzingis.

Clearly, the fans love to see Ja soaring in the skies and giving us these highlight plays. There is a reason why he is one of the most viewed players on NBA socials, and Morant knows it all too well.