2x All-Star Trae Young Indirectly Weighs in on the Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate with a Kanye West Rap

The NBA is truly becoming global. Players are expanding their horizons and interacting with stars of other international leagues. Especially European football’s influence on the league has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years. The rise of European players and their love for Soccer has certainly transferred to their teammates and other stars. This year’s world cup, in fact, elicited ample reactions from some big names.

Now, Trae Young is also showing his love for the sport and its arguable legend as well. In a cryptic Tweet, the 6ft 1″ point guard wrote quite a praise for Messi. He also impressively showcased his Messi drip on the post. His post also certainly proved his choice for the greatest soccer player of all time.

Trae Young Proclaims Lionel Messi a God

In his tweet, Young was seen adorned in the Argentina colors. The Jersey number belonged to Messi. But if that wasn’t enough to show Young’s allegiance to the boy from Rosario, Argentina. So, Young also wrote down Kanye West’s ‘Off the Grid’ lyrics with his picture.

Trae: “I talk to God every day. That’s my bestie. They playin’ soccer in my backyard. I think I see Messi”

The tweet, though a little strange, clearly shows who Trae believes is the ‘God’ of football. And it clearly isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo. Perhaps Messi’s domination at the World Cup has made Young also acknowledge the greatness of the soccer superstar. In all fairness, the World Cup has, in a way, settled the GOAT debate of football. By winning the priceless trophy, separated himself from his greatest rival. Another factor that added to Messi’s advantage was Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia.

That being said, it is time for Trae Young to pull his Argentine socks and gear up for the remaining season. They need to at least maintain their spot in the play-in bracket.

What is happening to the Hawks?

The Atlanta Hawks have had a tough season. With 35 wins and 36 losses, they stand 8th in the western conference. The horrible performance also forced the organization to fire Nate McMillan who led the team to Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. However, since, the Hawks haven’t made much of an impact. Trae Young and his leadership have also been questioned amid this turbulent time for Atlanta.

While the team struggles to ensure even a play-in spot, Young’s numbers look solid. Statistically, the 2-time All-Star is impressive. However, the stats don’t matter unless you are winning games. And Young has failed to win games for his team. But, in all fairness, it’s not entirely Young’s fault. The issue with Atlanta this season has been their horrible defense. It’s safe to assume that the franchise will try to acquire some defensive help in the off-season. If not, they will struggle in the coming year as well.