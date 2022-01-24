Basketball

“Trae Young is one of the few to have a real natural ability to see”: Steve Nash praises the Hawks superstar for his ability to make John Collins and his other teammates better

"Trae Young is one of the few to have a real natural ability to see": Steve Nash praises the Hawks superstar for his ability to make John Collins and his other teammates better
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Let's make it happen, DJ Khaled, Kanye West, and Michael Jordan!": Marcus Jordan, owner of Trophy Room and son of Bulls legend puts out a cryptic message exciting all sneakerheads
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Trae Young is one of the few to have a real natural ability to see": Steve Nash praises the Hawks superstar for his ability to make John Collins and his other teammates better
“Trae Young is one of the few to have a real natural ability to see”: Steve Nash praises the Hawks superstar for his ability to make John Collins and his other teammates better

Steve Nash believes that while the point guard art of making their teammates better is…