“How did LaMelo Ball not make the All-Star team?!”: Draymond Green shows his shock as Hornets’ star and his teammate Miles Bridges miss out on All-Star 2022

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green says that he can’t believe either of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges made the All-Star team

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges had undoubtedly been having pretty big years for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

You have Bridges, who is recording 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, on 48.6% from the field. And alongside him, you have Ball, averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field, and 35.8% from beyond the arc. Clearly, both players have numbers worthy of an All-Star mention. So, you’d expect at least one of them to make it, right?

Well…

YOUR EAST ALL-STAR RESERVES, THOUGHTS? 👀 pic.twitter.com/IZOvjJ3yiQ — Statline – Basketball & NBA News (@statline_) February 4, 2022

Yep, neither made it. And much like most fans in the NBA community, Draymond Green was left pretty surprised by what he was saying, and went on to express exactly what he was feeling on Inside the NBA.

Let’s get into it.

Draymond Green ‘shocked’ that neither LaMelo Ball nor Miles Bridges made the All-Star team

Ahead of the eventual reveal of the All-Star reserves, fans were sure that even if Miles Bridges didn’t make it, LaMelo Ball absolutely would. But, as we mentioned earlier, that, unfortunately, wasn’t the case.

And as we said, Draymond Green, along with the rest of the Inside crew had quite a bit to say on the matter. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

As massive fans of what Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball have done for Charlotte, we can’t say we disagree.

