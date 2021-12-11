“Trae Young putting numbers that only certified legends have done before”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hawks star joins Michael Jordan and Westbrook as 3rd player to achieve a historic feat

After dropping 31 points and 10 assists in the Hawks’ loss to the Nets, Trae Young joins Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook as the 3rd NBA player ever to record 5 straight 25/10 games.

After a pretty slow start to the 2021-2022 campaign, Trae Young has started playing a lot more like himself lately. Losing 9 out of their first 13 games of the season, Young has taken stuff in his hands and is now balling out of his mind.

After starting the season on a 4-9 record, the Hawks have turned things around and now have a winning 9-4 record in the past 13 contests. And huge credits have to be given to the 23-year-old sharpshooter. During this 13-game span, Young has been averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game.

During this impressive run, Young entered the record books quite a few times. This past week, Ice Trae surpassed Larry Bird for the 15th most 30+ points and 10+ assists games in league history. The Hawks All-Star even joined the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, and 4 other legends, to become the 7th player in history to record 5,000+ points and 2,000+ assists, under the age of 24.

And after his performance in Atlanta’s 113-105 loss to the Nets, the 6-foot-1 made his way into the history books… yet again.

Trae Young becomes the first player in Hawks history to record 5-straight games with 25+ points and 10+ assists

On Friday night, Trae put up a solid 31-point and 10-assists double-double. And with this performance, Young successfully managed to record his 5-straight 25+ points, 10+ assists game. This makes him the first player in Atlanta Hawks history, and only the 3rd player in NBA history (behind Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook) to do so.

Trae Young last 5 games: 33 PTS, 10 AST

24 PTS, 10 AST

25 PTS, 15 AST

29 PTS, 11 AST

He joins Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan as the only players with 25p/10a in 5 straight games since the NBA merger (1977).

NBA Twitter blew up with reactions as soon as the stat went viral.

Y’all hating on Trae Young but your hate doesn’t go any where .. he did it to keep y’all talking haha 😂 .. let’s go Trae 🥶🥶 .. let’s get the MVP 🥶🥶 — unruly (@unruly41691872) December 11, 2021

he is the future of the NBA Point Guard. — andres (@andres21vergara) December 11, 2021

Averaging 26.5 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds this season, Trae jumped up two spots (9th to 7th) on the recent NBA MVP ladder. Judging on Trae and co.’s recent form, ATL will surely be rising up the standings in the near future.