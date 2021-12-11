“Is Zion Williamson going the Greg Oden way?”: NBA Twitter laments as Pelicans star’s injury recovery takes a turn for the worse

Zion Williamson has suffered a relapse in his bone spur recovery. NBA Twitter can’t help but bring up some Greg Oden comparisons for the All-Star.

It seems that the New Orleans Pelicans are destined to forever be rooted in mediocrity. This is a franchise that has had some exemplary luck when it comes to the draft lottery.

New Orleans have had 3 top-5 picks in the form of Chris Paul, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson this century. CP3 did his best to lead the Hornets to playoff relevance, but it wasn’t long before he’d demand and earn a trade.

Anthony Davis came along a season later in 2012, and for a hot minute, he seemed to be the unicorn who would lead the expansion team to relevance for the first time in franchise history.

But 2 playoff appearances in 6 years later combined with a slow start to 2018-19 meant that AD himself followed suit from Chris Paul in demanding a trade away from New Orleans.

They were dealt a third lucky card in landing the no. 1 pick for the 2019 NBA Draft. They made no mistake with this one either, selecting Zion Williamson from Duke. But what has followed in the 30-odd months since then has all the makings of another disaster.

Zion Williamson ruled out for foreseeable future, NBA Twitter reacts

Zion Williamson finished the 2020-21 season on the bench, resting his injured foot as the Pelicans finished out of the play-in berth race for a second season in a row.

People were already skeptical of his long-term health when he was drafted. And the events of the 2021 offseason and beyond have served to only strengthen those notions.

Another setback for Zion. The Pelicans’ franchise player will be shut down for the time being as he rehabs from a broken foot. Williamson is still experiencing soreness, sources tell @ShamsCharania and @WillGuillory. More: https://t.co/dGOxfPAMlR pic.twitter.com/UHWgcxAX7V — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 11, 2021

we’re veering dangerously close to Greg Oden territory with Zion—hope he takes all the time he needs and gets to 100% https://t.co/Bli7kesSQx — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 11, 2021