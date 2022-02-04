“Trae Young, tell me who’s your twinkie dealer!”: Chuck and Shaq get bizarre with the Hawks’ All-Star after an impressive win over the Suns

Shaq and Chuck get absolutely silly with Trae Young after the Hawks’ massive win vs Chris Paul-led Suns

Trae Young was absolutely sensational against this amazing Chris Paul-led Phoenix Suns side.

The man had 43 points, and 5 assists, on 64% from the field, and 54.5% from three. More than the numbers though, the man may just have outplayed the Point God during this game, something that not many have managed during his time Phoenix.

Despite this, Trae dominated their matchup, and most definitely got his compliments from the crew of Inside the NBA, after the final buzzer. But, it seems that two members of that crew, Shaq and Chuck, did not have the game on their minds. Instead, they had questions about a certain sound… and a snack.

Before you only get more confused, let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaq and Chuck makes Trae Young do the Hawk sound, before asking him where he gets his twinkies from

No, this is not a joke. We are dead serious.

You don’t believe us? Well, then take a look at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt)

See, we told you.

Sometimes we wonder if these two gentlemen, former NBA players even, simply just forget that this is indeed a show about basketball. After all, the name of the show is literally ‘Inside the NBA’. Yet, you sometimes have Shaq and Charles bickering with each other, or even picking beef, with people outside of the show.

Heck, the Chuckster has even had beef with, quite literally, all the women in San Antonio.

Despite all that though, we can’t say we don’t absolutely love this show. Really, we’d only be happier if there were more episodes of it per season.

