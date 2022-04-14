“Trae Young to Michael Jordan ” Get Your Stingless Hornets Outa Here”!!”: Twitter reacts as the Charlotte franchise are knocked out of the play-in once more

Michael Jordan and his Charlotte Hornets have not the playoffs since he brought the franchise in 2006 as Trae Young waves them goodbye.

The Charlotte Hornets lost their play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks and the internet is out to roast Michael Jordan’s beloved franchise.

The Hawks were brilliant today as they put in a stellar team effort to engulf any hopes of an upset. Trae Young dazzled tonight as he put his excellent passing skills on display, racking up 11 assists.

He also put up a superb 24 points, which was a team-high. The Hornets on the other hand were miserable, their defense was in shambles today.

No single player stood out today, instead, Miles Bridges was ejected and his furious reactions have stirred a big pot.

The woes continue for owner Michael Jordan

Throughout his sporting career, Michael Jordan was known as a winner. Period. Things have been slightly different since he became an owner.

The Hornets have never made the playoffs since he purchased the team back in 2006. In fact, the last the Hornets did win a playoff series, Jordan was playing for the Washington Wizards.

The team has lost in back-to-back play-in games and things might be looking abysmal in the future. The team’s two big stars, Lamelo Ball and Miles Bridges have pricey extensions.

Rumors have already been swirling about acquiring Russell Westbrook and it looks like it could be the way to go. While there are bigger challenges that lie ahead of Michael Jordan and his franchise, the immediate one is figuring out how to reach the playoffs.

On the other side of the pond, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks now face Cleveland Cavaliers in a do-or-die match. Last year’s conference finalists will be eager to make the playoffs and make another deep run.