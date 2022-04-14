Basketball

“Trae Young to Michael Jordan ” Get Your Stingless Hornets Outa Here”!!”: Twitter reacts as the Charlotte franchise are knocked out of the play-in once more

"Trae Young to Michael Jordan " Get Your Stingless Hornets Outa Here"!!": Twitter reacts as the Charlotte franchise are knocked out of the play-in once more
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I came here to win a championship but I'm still hungry for more": LeBron James makes an attempt to recapture Lakers Nation's confidence in the team
Next Article
“Nikola Jokic is a 7-foot Larry Bird”: Steve Kerr sings the Nuggets MVP’s praise by comparing him to the Celtics legend
NBA Latest Post
“Nikola Jokic is a 7-foot Larry Bird”: Steve Kerr sings the Nuggets MVP’s praise by comparing him to the Celtics legend
“Nikola Jokic is a 7-foot Larry Bird”: Steve Kerr sings the Nuggets MVP’s praise by comparing him to the Celtics legend

Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, believes that Nikola Jokic is Larry Bird in a 7-foot…