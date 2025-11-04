Trevor Ariza Explains the Difference Between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Comparisons between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have been around for years, despite the two playing vastly different styles. But with both having résumés of success as long as anyone in NBA history, it’s understandable why their names are often mentioned together. However, one area where their names would never come up together is in the kind of teammates they were.

Retired NBA star Trevor Ariza can attest since he played with both. From 2007-2009 Ariza wore the Purple and Gold next to Bryant, and won a title with him. In 2021-2022, he donned the LA uniform again, this time with James at the helm.

Ariza reflected on his time playing alongside the two greats on the latest edition of Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast. The now 40-year-old was asked about the biggest difference between Kobe and LeBron. While he went on to explain how extraordinarily different they were, he first pointed out how they were alike.

“The difference that I see with them, I wouldn’t even say it’s work ethic. Because they both work crazy. They both have an unbelievable work ethic,” he stated. That’s believable.

Most of the stories about Kobe and Bron are about how much time they dedicate to the craft. Bryant might have rubbed off some of his training dedication onto James during their time together on the “Redeem Team.”

Regardless, Ariza could easily point out how the two icons were different. “I don’t wanna say he’s (LeBron) more personable. He appeals for people more, where Kobe don’t give a f*** if you like him or don’t like him. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I just think that’s the difference between the two.”

Scott, also a Lakers legend, instantly agreed. “He’ll let you off the hook. Kobe is not. Kobe is trying to kill you on the basketball court,” said the show host. He did double down and said that it wasn’t a bad thing that James does that, just that it separated the men for how they treated their teammates.

“He’d be able to like kill you, then go home and eat dinner with his family and not think about what he did,” added Ariza about the Mamba.

The group laughed at the sentence, mainly because they all knew it to be true. Kobe was an assassin. One who put more teams in the ground than one can count.

Ariza’s stories are a reminder just how two all-time greats can dominate the same sport in completely different ways. Kobe was the cold-blooded assassin who didn’t care if you loved him, hated him, or feared him. As long as you competed.

LeBron’s more of the connector, the guy who brings people in and lifts the room while still wrecking teams on the floor. Either way, hearing someone who lived it break down their mindsets just makes you appreciate how unique, and equally legendary, they both really were.