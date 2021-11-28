“Thought I wasn’t going to make it man!”: 76ers’ Joel Embiid discusses his horrific experience with Covid-19 after Double OT loss to the Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid speaks on how terrible it was to suffer through Covid-19

Joel Embiid is finally back out on the court again! Though we will say he’ll take some time to really be at a 100%.

Certainly, if you simply took a look at his box score, it wouldn’t seem like that was the case. After all, the man had an incredible 42 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks, while shooting 52% from the field, and 50% from three. However, during the game itself, it was pretty clear he wasn’t quite as physically active as before.

A large part of the reason for that is likely his recent run-in Covid-19. At the end of the day, even after recovery, people are said to lose out on a lot of their stamina due to it, and even get breathless much sooner than before.

And so, after their 121-120 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, JoJo was asked about his whole experience with the virus. And suffice to say, his take on the matter is scary, to say the least.

Joel Embiid reveals his gut-wrenching experience with having Covid-19

As non-athletes, some of us here at the SportsRush have had our own run-ins with Covid-19, and we have to say, it wasn’t pretty. However, it seems what Joel Embiid experienced may have been so much worse.

Peep the tweet below.

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on having COVID: “That jawn hit me hard. I thought I wasn’t going to make it.” — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 28, 2021

Yeah. That bad.

Given it was as bad as it was, we’re surprised the man was able to put up the performance that he did.

Now, we just hope he can recover as soon as possible.

