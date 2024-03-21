“Trying to Be Too Cute”: James Harden’s Closeout on Kawhi Leonard Draws Hilarious Reaction From NBA Twitter

Credits: Jan 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers handled business and clinched their first of two victories against the Portland Trail Blazers on their latest road trip. While Anfernee Simons and co. did make things slightly difficult for Ty Lue’s boys in the opening frame, the Clippers eventually got a commanding lead in the second quarter. By the third period, the game was virtually over. And enjoying their 21-point lead, James Harden decided to entertain his fans by contesting Kawhi Leonard’s shot.

Midway through the third quarter, James Harden drove to the hoop, attracting several defenders to him. Dalano Banton was among the Blazers’ players to leave his man and help prevent Harden from scoring. However, displaying his excellent court vision, the Beard passed the rock in the corner to a wide-open Kawhi Leonard… or at least that’s what Leonard thought so.

As the Claw prepared to take the three-pointer, the 2018 MVP thought it would add fun to a relatively boring clash by contesting his teammate’s shot. As seen in the embed below, the two-way star missed a three-pointer after Harden’s closed out on him.

The clip went viral on social media in no time. NBA Twitter began trolling James for his defensive efforts on the wrong side of the court.

While some users believed that Harden was “trying to be too cute”, another user believed that the Clippers star was trying to replicate LeBron James’ defensive move on his teammate Rajon Rondo from 2019.

The Clippers did eventually win the contest 116-103. James Harden had an impressive 19-point, 14-assist double-double, as per NBA.com. Maybe the 6ft 5″ combo guard could’ve added another assist to his tally had he not contested Leonard’s shot.