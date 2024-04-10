James Harden’s Possible Return In Suns-Clippers Rematch Could Prove to Be Troublesome For Kevin Durant and Company

James Harden‘s addition to the Los Angeles Clippers roster was seen with skepticism and followed through months of speculations since his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. Many believed that Harden would not add to the depth of the squad and his addition could have disastrous consequences for the Clippers.

Though Harden’s initial few games seemed to align with all such skepticism, he immediately bounced back and even led the Clippers to the top ranks of the Western Conference table for a brief while. The Clippers hold the fourth seed in the Conference and might want to hold on to that position to get home-court advantage in the First Round of the Playoffs.

In the upcoming re-match against the Phoenix Suns, the Clippers will be short-handed as James Harden is listed as ‘Questionable’ for tonight’s game, according to the injury report by CBS. Harden is suffering from a right foot inflammation, which explains the status of the scheduled game for tonight at home in Los Angeles as well.

Last night at Phoenix, despite the absence of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers were able to clinch a 105-92 victory against the Suns. Perhaps, if James Harden indeed were to return for tonight’s game, it would be troublesome for Kevin Durant and Co. to deal with the sheer offensive firepower coming in from the Clippers.

How does the postseason appear for James Harden and the Clippers?

The Clippers showed glimpses of brilliance ever since they climbed up to the top spots of the Western Conference ranking this season. However, the well-oiled machinery of the LA roster showed signs of decline right after the All-Star weekend. Though the Clippers have clinched a fourth seed in the Western Conference, they plan to navigate the postseason by prioritizing their players’ health before entering the playoffs.

James Harden has proved to be an indispensable part of the Clippers’ rise to dominance mid-season. Showing remarkable durability throughout, the Beard has only sat out for two games before this, after he joined the team in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell might need to step up in his absence to retain LA’s optimal seeding before the playoffs.