“Turned Me on a Little”: Jimmy Butler Enjoyed Steve Kerr-Draymond Green Bench Fight, Says It’s Good for Warriors

On Monday, NBA fans saw two of the game’s fiercest competitors get into a verbal spat. Draymond Green had a heated argument with head coach Steve Kerr that boiled over on the sideline. The exchange was intense enough that Dray ultimately chose to leave the bench in the third only to return in the fourth but not re-enter the game.

Advertisement

Despite the drama, Golden State managed to steady itself and finish the job, beating the Magic 120-97. Green did return to the bench, but never re-entered the game, one that the Dubs clearly had from the get-go.

And while it was big news a few days ago, the controversy has certainly calmed down a bit. Kerr admitted today in an interview with The Athletic that Monday was not his “finest hour,” and after “having it out,” both men apologized to one another. But it’s still a story, and some in the media were curious how other Warriors players responded to the situation. Jimmy Butler was asked about it during today’s Christmas Day game against the Mavericks.

“That’s just part of the game. When you’ve been together for so long, y’all are gonna have arguments. It ain’t gonna be quiet all the time. It’s okay. You got two fierce competitors that have won it together and that want to continue to win,” stated Jimmy Buckets. It was a good response. The team is focused on winning. These two are used to winning together, but they’ve been together for so long that occasionally, stuff like this happens.

Jimmy Butler on the Draymond Green and Steve Kerr argument and reconciliation this week “I like that. Y’all yell at each other. Turned me on a little bit. I’m not gonna lie.” pic.twitter.com/o3RbgnONM3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 26, 2025

It’s great for Butler, who is only in his second season with the Warriors, to recognize that. In fact, he might have liked their on-court argument a little too much. “I like that. Y’all yell at each other. Turned me on a little bit. I’m not gonna even lie. I like that. I like the confrontation. It’s good for us,” joked Butler, which made the media room laugh.

While Jimmy clearly has some weird kinks, he does make a valid point. A great relationship has its ups and downs and at times, arguments will happen. It’s just the nature of things. The more important story is that they have since made up. Kerr clearly feels some responsibility toward wanting Draymond to know that he was as much in the wrong as his player was.

In the end, this feels less like a fracture and more like a reminder of what has fueled the Warriors for a decade. Draymond and Kerr have built something together through championships, pressure, and plenty of loud moments, so one blowup isn’t rewriting that story.

If anything the quick apologies and team-wide buy-in show how locked in this group still is on winning. For Golden State, the argument is already in the rearview mirror, and the focus has shifted right back to stacking wins and chasing another deep playoff run.