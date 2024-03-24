Karl-Anthony Towns’ Beau Jordyn Woods Rocks $97,069 Patek Phillipe Courtside While Cheering on Timberwolves

It’s not uncommon for the beaus of NBA stars to support their partners from the courtside seats during big matchups. In the latest one between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Karl-Anthony Towns‘ partner Jordyn Woods was spotted supporting the Wolves from the courtside. Furthermore, it didn’t take much for the paparazzi to notice the flashy bling that Woods was wearing, which became the limelight of the show.

Advertisement

Jordyn Woods was snapped by the GQ magazine wearing a Patek Phillipe Aquanut watch in Rose Gold. This watch is an exquisite luxury, costing around $97,069. Perhaps Woods was well aware of the eyes around her and her exquisite watch and noted flaunting the same on her Instagram story. Indeed, it was a great day to arrive blinged-out at the Target Arena in a Timberwolves home win against the Cavs.

Advertisement

The Wolves secured a blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in an impressive 104-91 scoreline. In the absence of KAT and Rudy Gobert, other stars, Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley led Minnesota to this win, scoring 16 and 21 points, respectively. The Timberwolves currently stand 48-22 in the Western Conference, closing in on leaders OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets to secure the top seed ahead of the postseason.

Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordyn Woods have rocked brilliant timepieces in the past

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns has quite an affinity towards suiting up the most exquisite timepieces around his wrist. Lifestyle website Super Watchman once noted KAT wearing the 88 pieces limited 18k rose gold Jacob and Co. ‘Opera Godfather’ timepiece.

This watch is a 49mm wide work of art, crafted with 658 component movements, and features a triple-axis gravitational tourbillon, a miniature Godfather, and a black lacquered mini piano. The Godfather-themed watch costs a whopping $360,000.

KAT and his partner Jordyn Woods were also spotted flaunting their complementary diamond-encrusted watches on Instagram last October. As Life and Style Mag reported, Woods posted a story of the couple wearing identical Audemars Piguet watches, which would have cost at least $95,350 each. She captioned her story, “His [and] hers,” showing off the luxury timepieces that cost a combined $191,000.