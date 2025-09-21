Rick Mahorn Drops Harsh Truth Bomb on Jonathan Kuminga Amid Stalled Warriors Talks

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. | Credits- Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga’s contract saga, which has dominated the headlines since the start of the off-season, is still ongoing just weeks before the 25-26 campaign begins. Both the player and the Golden State Warriors appear to be at a crossroads over his future, with fans frustrated and experts puzzled.

Advertisement

Kuminga, the seventh pick of the 2021 Draft, is not satisfied with what the Warriors are offering him: $75 million for three years. That deal includes a team option, and the only way he will accept a salary lower than $30 million a year is if there is a player option for the final year. Golden State does not want that, and now the two sides are in a holding pattern of “who will blink first?”

In all honesty, it feels like a lose-lose situation for both the franchise and the player, who has made it clear that he’s eyeing a future away from the Warriors. Still, there is still a chance that the 22-year-old Kuminga remains with Golden State, with no team willing to give up too much to get him on board, especially considering his demands. So, he would have to play the role the team gives him. That is what NBA legend Rick Mahorn believes.

Mahorn, a former NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons, spoke about how Kuminga should accept his role in the team, simply because he’s not as good as their core, which can still compete for the crown.

“I mean, you get Steph Curry, you got Draymond Green. You still got pieces from your championship. You are not the focal point,” said Mahorn to SiriusXM NBA Radio. He also mentioned that he wants players to be able to make their own bread, but not all things need to be conditional.

“I want players to get paid, get their money, do what they want to do. It’s like, okay. If you’re not accepting your role, then you’re looking to say, ‘I’m better than this role.’ This is how the NBA is.”

“This is how the NBA is,”@badboyhorn44 tells @GeraldBlss why Jonathan Kuminga accepting his role will help him get paid and succeed with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/Bxh2tev6Be — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 20, 2025

The situation is indeed messy, but if Kuminga had a better 24-25 season, this probably would be an easier decision. He started strong the year before, stepping up in both usage and efficiency. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists over 74 games while shooting 52.9% from the field. He also posted a usage rate of about 24.0%, showing that the Warriors leaned on him more in offensive possessions.

But in 2024-25, Kuminga seemed to take a step backward in a few key areas. His scoring dipped to 15.3 points per game, his rebounds dropped to 4.6, and his field goal percentage slipped from 52.9% to 45.4%, even though his usage rate increased. It was a noticeable decline, one the Warriors addressed when they brought in Jimmy Butler.

Regardless, a decision will have to be made soon. Training camp is right around the corner, and we are less than a month away from preseason games. If either Kuminga or the Warriors want to put this drama behind them, one of them will have to bend. At this point, it does not really matter who does it first. What matters is that this situation does not overshadow the Warriors’ small window to win another title with Steph at the helm.