mobile app bar

“Twin Saved The Day”: Kevin Durant Gushes Over Amen Thompson’s Game-Winner Vs The Heat

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts to a game-winning basket by guard Amen Thompson (1) against the Miami Heat at Toyota Center.

Kevin Durant created history on Saturday night by surpassing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, but it was poised to end on a sour note had Amen Thompson not bailed him and the Houston Rockets out in their gritty one point win over the Miami Heat. Post-game, Durant made sure to give his teammate credit where it was due.

The focus was on the two-time champion all night long. All he needed was 26 points, and got over the line scoring 27 on the night. But with the Heat leading by one and just seconds left on the clock, he choked, missing the game winner. Thompson, however, tipped the ball in, winning it for the Rockets.

In the post-game press conference, Durant, in addition to praising Thompson on his special night, also decided to take a dig at his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

“Twin saved the day,” KD said about Amen, before adding, “I remember him saying when I hit that game winner against that ‘team from the desert’ he said that was his favorite moment as a Rocket and I was like nah this gotta be the one now”

Two birds hit with one stone. It was a classic Kevin Durant moment.

He acknowledged the importance of Thompson grabbing the rebound and tipping the ball in. At the same time, he also labeled his ex-side as a “team from the desert”. Those sitting in Arizona may not be too happy to hear that.

That said, it may also have been Thompson who used that phrase, with Durant just repeating it in the presser.

All in all, it was a happy night for Durant and Co. The Rockets won, and Durant moved to No. 5 on the list of all-time scorers in NBA history. The Miami Heat and Erik Spoelstra were praying that didn’t happen against them, but one of the greatest of all time, averaging 25 ppg at 37 years old was certainly not going to miss out on a shot at history.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these