“Twin Saved The Day”: Kevin Durant Gushes Over Amen Thompson’s Game-Winner Vs The Heat

Kevin Durant created history on Saturday night by surpassing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, but it was poised to end on a sour note had Amen Thompson not bailed him and the Houston Rockets out in their gritty one point win over the Miami Heat. Post-game, Durant made sure to give his teammate credit where it was due.

Advertisement

The focus was on the two-time champion all night long. All he needed was 26 points, and got over the line scoring 27 on the night. But with the Heat leading by one and just seconds left on the clock, he choked, missing the game winner. Thompson, however, tipped the ball in, winning it for the Rockets.

In the post-game press conference, Durant, in addition to praising Thompson on his special night, also decided to take a dig at his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

“Twin saved the day,” KD said about Amen, before adding, “I remember him saying when I hit that game winner against that ‘team from the desert’ he said that was his favorite moment as a Rocket and I was like nah this gotta be the one now”

Two birds hit with one stone. It was a classic Kevin Durant moment.

Kevin Durant on the Amen Thompson game winner: “Twin saved the day. I remember him saying when I hit that GW against that ‘team from the dessert’ he said that was his favorite moment as a Rocket and I was like nah this gotta be the one now” pic.twitter.com/yhi68NU8t7 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 22, 2026

He acknowledged the importance of Thompson grabbing the rebound and tipping the ball in. At the same time, he also labeled his ex-side as a “team from the desert”. Those sitting in Arizona may not be too happy to hear that.

That said, it may also have been Thompson who used that phrase, with Durant just repeating it in the presser.

All in all, it was a happy night for Durant and Co. The Rockets won, and Durant moved to No. 5 on the list of all-time scorers in NBA history. The Miami Heat and Erik Spoelstra were praying that didn’t happen against them, but one of the greatest of all time, averaging 25 ppg at 37 years old was certainly not going to miss out on a shot at history.