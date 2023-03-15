“Whatchu Call Reimburse it”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers to Pay $7000 for Brook Lopez After Last Night’s Scuffle

Mar 13, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) is held back by team security Danny Carter as he looks towards power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter after an altercation against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings made the headlines for all the right and wrong reasons last night. A fast-paced game between the no.1 offense and the no.1 defense, it was a salivating matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the star as usual.

Both teams delivered high-octane action. But none was as talked about as Brook Lopez and Trey Lyles’ clash at the end of the game. Here is a breakdown of what happened, as per Sports Illustrated.

And Brook even went on to defend his actions even more. Here is what he said to The Athletic.

Of course, even Giannis had to come out and defend his teammate. And he spoke at length. There was also a point about paying his fines and Giannis in his Greek demeanor chose the right words.

“For life. That’s my guy.” Giannis was appreciative of Brook Lopez having his back Monday night in Sacramento. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/zCUav4dIkm — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 15, 2023

“Whatchu Call Reimburse it”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers to Pay $7000 for Brook Lopez

Thankfully for the Milwaukee Bucks center, he won’t have to pay anything! The Greek Freak offered to pay the estimated $7000 fine for Brook.

He said, “I appreciate. brook for having my back and that’s my guy, not just on the court, off the court, for life. Definitely gonna pay for his tech, whatchu call reimburse it”.

Giannis went on to talk about how he felt it wasn’t his fault, “people kind of understand that and take my kindness for weakness but my teammates have my back”.



The 2-time MVP also put up a monster 46-12 last night and helped the Bucks seal off a crucial victory against the no.1 offense in the league. They will hope to continue their form against a staggering Phoenix Suns team.

Jalen Rose and Zach Lowe pit the Milwaukee Bucks as title favorites

ESPN was sure to let the world know how much they are favoring the Bucks. As per Zach Lowe and Jalen Rose, the Milwaukee outfit has all the tools.

Last night’s performance was a rubber stamp on how good they can be and why they are likely to win. Both were in consensus and praised the team for bringing an all-round performance.

They also alluded to Khris Middleton’s return and why it means more than you know. Will they continue to win? If the Bucks win tonight, they will seal off a playoff berth.



