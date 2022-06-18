“Kevin Durant leaving was a slap in the face for Stephen Curry and us!”: Draymond Green describes what Nets’ star’s departure from Warriors felt like

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green address the media about moving past Kevin Durant’s departure, rebuilding in the past two years

The Golden State Warriors are your 2022 NBA Champions. When the season was about to begin in October, no one even had the Dubs in their Top-5, nay, Top-10 to win this year. However, the players and the fans knew this year was going to be special.

The Warriors started the year off strong but were met with a lot of challenges throughout the year. Stephen Curry shot a career-low from the deep, and Draymond Green suffered a major back injury. Klay Thompson made his return after two and a half years of injuries and rehab. People called the Warriors taking on a 3-year, $95 million deal for Andrew Wiggins to be a terrible move.

Despite all the challenges, the Warriors, as they said, got together at the right time, and showed up when it mattered the most. After winning it all, Draymond and Steph talked to the media about their challenges.

Draymond Green admits Stephen Curry was the one to sign off on the Kevin Durant deal

Last night, Stephen Curry showed us his “Petty King” side.

The Warriors MVP brought out old receipts, and went after quite a few people. Ever since Kevin Durant‘s departure, Steph was always under fire, and many claimed he would never get to the promised land ever again. However, that just fueled the Chef even further.

Talking about KD, Draymond said,

“Ultimately, when Kevin came here, the main person who has to sign off on that is Steph. So to open your door, to open your arms and accept someone with open arms, and it goes great and it’s short-lived, it’s a slap in the face.”

Green continued and said,

“Not necessarily a slap in the face, when someone chooses to do something else. But a slap in the face like, ‘I opened my home to you. I brought you into this. I made you a part of this. I wanted you to be a part of this until we couldn’t do it no more. Then when you wanna do something else.’ No hard feelings, no ill will, want you to do great no matter what. It’s a brotherhood. But … you’re a competitor and the competitor in you is going to want to prove you wrong, want to show you that you made a mistake.”

KD leaving was expected, but still hit harder than expected. However, the Warriors have moved on, re-grouped, and formed yet another championship roster.