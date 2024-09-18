Adrian Wojnarowski’s “Lifestyle was Mental Health Calamity”, Shams Charania is Jealous He Gets to Leave: Dan Le Batard

An era in sports media has concluded following the retirement of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Dan Le Batard thinks that the ESPN insider made the right decision. In fact, LeBatard thinks Shams Charania is actually jealous of Woj for being able to leave.

The 55-year-old took to the ‘Dan Le Batard Show’ to discuss his feelings regarding Woj’s retirement. While doing so, he provided some insight into the lifestyle of sports reporters. He said,

“I’m telling you that lifestyle is a mental health calamity. I would not want it no matter how much it pays… I’m imagining that Shams [Charania] and Adam Schefter, that they’re looking at Woj and they’re jealous that he finally got out of the insane asylum of what this is.“

The majority of the basketball world views Woj as the man responsible for ‘Woj Bombs’. But few take into consideration what goes into that.

Le Batard highlighted the constant turmoil that sports reporters experience throughout the day in the rat race of breaking the news before competitors.

Le Batard even gave an account of his personal experience being a reporter. He said,

“When I had to be in the news-breaking business in my early 20s, I was sobbing at midnight in the Miami Herald bathroom. Cause I hated so very much, competing with others for information. I would not want to do that job.”

Although there are many great reporters in the NBA community, Shams Charania is the only one who has elevated himself to the same level as Woj. But Le Batard thinks that the veteran reporter’s departure is not a welcome thing for the young NBA insider like people might think.

During the 2024 NBA trade deadline, Shams revealed that his screen time was 20 hours on the night. That’s exactly the kind of lifestyle Le Batard is talking about.

The rumors are true. Shams spends 20 hours a day on his phone pic.twitter.com/R78xwnz7Zy — Austin (@ChefTrillie) February 18, 2024

These conditions were the same for Woj, who was in the sports media industry for 37 years.

Woj’s Career in Sports Media

At ESPN, Woj became a household name in the hearts of NBA and sports fans. Due to his reputation, the term ‘Woj Bomb’ brought excitement and was a stamp of authenticity.

Throughout his career, Woj tallied a large list of ‘Woj Bombs’, some being better than the rest.

He broke the news of the truth behind the failed Chris Paul to the Lakers trade, which caused a controversial uproar.

NBA owners have pushed commissioner David Stern to kill the deal sending Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell Y! Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 9, 2011

He was the first person to reveal that shocking Paul George trade to the Clippers, which was a surprise to the basketball world.

Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

However, the biggest Woj Bomb comes from the 2019-20 season, when Woj announced that the NBA season would be suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020



The news of his retirement came as a shock to many. Woj announced that he will be accepting an offer to join his alma mater, St. Bonaventure as the newest general manager for the men’s basketball program.