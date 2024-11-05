Stephen A. Smith: DeMar DeRozan Featuring in Kendrick Lamar’s Video Influenced Drake’s Viral Comment

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most beloved players in Raptors franchise history, despite his inability to win a championship for the organization. However, the team’s ambassador, Drake, didn’t have pleasant words regarding DeRozan during the Raptors matchup against the Kings. Beef is brewing between the once close friends, and NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith suggests it may be due to the Compton native’s appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ music video.

Following the trade that sent DeRozan to the Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard, Drake and the 6x All-Star were still close. However, that changed in May 2024. Drake and Kendrick Lamar were embroiled in a rap beef, and the two exchanged multiple diss tracks.

On May 4, 2024, Lamar dropped the single ‘Not Like Us’, which referenced DeRozan. The line says, ‘I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.” Two months later, the music video featuring a cameo from the former Raptor was released. Smith took to ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’ to reveal his thoughts on the situation. He said,

“Assuming [Drake] is serious, it had to be because he’s pissed off that DeRozan was in the Not Like Us music video with Kendrick Lamar. Plus he showed up when he was performing in concert.”

DeRozan’s involvement in the video is largely in part to being very close to Kendrick. Both grew up together in the city of Compton and have a near familial relationship with one another.

Drake’s feelings of distaste were on full display on November 2 in a game between the Raptors and the Kings. Toronto held Vince Carter’s Jersey retirement ceremony. During the game, Drake made an appearance on TSN’s broadcast of the game, something he often did during the Raptors’ title run, and spoke with the commentators.

Unprompted, he said, “If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.” The comments sent shock waves through social media. DeRozan, however, provided an unfazed reaction. The Kings guard said, “He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him good luck.”

DeMar and Drake beef

Drake’s comments toward DeRozan came as a surprise since the former Raptors guard continued to show love to the Canadian rapper following the rap beef.

Weeks after his cameo in the ‘Not Like Us’ music video, DeRozan sat down with The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson for an interview. He revealed the state of his friendship with Drake. “Drake’s still my man, still my man, none of it changed.”

It seems that the message didn’t make its way to Drake, as his actions on November 2nd suggest otherwise.

There is a high possibility that DeRozan will have his jersey retired by the Raptors, which will mean Drake better get prepared to climb if he’s willing to stick to his words.